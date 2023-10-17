Dubai, UAE – Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), a global leader in cybersecurity, is participating at GITEX GLOBAL, taking place from 16th to 20th October at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

In an era where digital threats have become increasingly sophisticated and prevalent, the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region faces unique cybersecurity challenges. As we navigate the digital age, bad actors are leveraging advanced technologies, rendering traditional security measures insufficient. The Trend Micro mid-year report, titled ‘Stepping Ahead Of Risk’, stated that just in the initial half of 2023, the company’s solutions identified and prevented more than 475 million threats across the MEA region, highlighting the growing intensity and intricacy of such attacks. Additionally, in the UAE alone, over 39 million threats were detected and blocked.

This year at the event, the company is showcasing its latest innovation, Trend Vision One. This cutting-edge solution, powered by artificial intelligence (AI), is engineered to provide unparalleled cybersecurity defenses, meeting the demands of a swiftly evolving digital world.

In addition to Trend Vision One, Trend Micro is also presenting a variety of groundbreaking solutions. Key among these are Trend Micro Workforce One, targeting ransomware, phishing, and data breaches, and Trend Micro Network One, which emphasizes network security by enhancing visibility of unmanaged devices and facilitating zero-trust access. The company is also displaying its specialized IoT & Email Security solutions, along with the pioneering Trend Vision One Companion, a generative AI security assistant. These innovative solutions epitomize Trend Micro's forward-thinking approach, merging advanced technology with robust security measures to adeptly address evolving cybersecurity challenges.

“Our journey through this fast-paced digital transformation is characterized by steadfast resilience and continual innovation. Our showcase at Gitex Global envisions a future where technology and security are intricately woven together, ensuring enterprises thrive with both innovation and security,” stated Dr. Moataz Bin Ali, Regional Vice President and Managing Director, MMEA for Trend Micro. "At Trend Micro, our implementation of AI not only positions us at the vanguard of security solutions that are predictive, proactive, and precise, but also underscores our unwavering commitment to outpacing cyber adversaries and safeguarding the digital landscape."

At GITEX, Trend Micro will also be taking part in a series of discussions to raise awareness about the challenges of the current threat landscape and share best practices to combat modern threats in the expanding attack surface. Furthermore, the company’s pods will be present at the booths of Starlink & Mindware. Trend Micro’s booth is located at H3-E54.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro, a global cybersecurity leader, helps make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Fueled by decades of security expertise, global threat research, and continuous innovation, Trend Micro's cybersecurity platform protects hundreds of thousands of organizations and millions of individuals across clouds, networks, devices, and endpoints. As a leader in cloud and enterprise cybersecurity, the platform delivers a powerful range of advanced threat defence techniques optimized for environments like AWS, Microsoft, and Google, and central visibility for better, faster detection and response. With 7,000 employees across 65 countries, Trend Micro enables organizations to simplify and secure their connected world. www.TrendMicro.com.

Media Contact:

Trendmicro@proglobal.ae