New hub reinforces Trend Micro’s commitment to empowering the digital ambitions of Qatar and the region, providing essential cybersecurity expertise to help navigate the evolving threat landscape.

Doha: Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704) a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, has officially inaugurated its new office in Qatar, establishing it as the strategic hub for its North Gulf operations. This expansion reinforces Trend Micro’s long-term commitment to enhancing cybersecurity resilience and supporting digital transformation, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030 and the broader region’s digital aspirations.

The launch event that took place last week featured a ribbon-cutting ceremony led by Mr. Sami Al Shammari, Assistant Undersecretary for Infrastructure and Operations Affairs at the Ministry of Communications and Information. The event brought together prominent industry leaders, key Trend Micro customers, and strategic partners, reflecting a strong collective commitment to advancing cybersecurity in the region.Trend Micro also hosted a special edition of its flagship Innovist Forum, an exclusive gathering of cybersecurity experts to discuss the latest threats, emerging trends, and strategies shaping the future of digital security in the region.

“As cyber threats evolve and become more sophisticated, expanding our presence in key markets is essential to ensuring that businesses and governments have access to world-class, industry-leading security solutions,” said Dhanya Thakkar, Executive Vice President, North America and AMEA Sales at Trend Micro. “By establishing this hub in Qatar, we are strengthening our commitment to global cybersecurity resilience while fostering innovation and collaboration that extend beyond regional borders.”

The opening of Trend Micro’s office in Qatar and establishment of its North Gulf Region are part of the organization’s mission to enhance cyber resilience for enterprises and empower the region to navigate an increasingly complex threat landscape. As part of this investment, the organization will expand its local team in Qatar, with plans to double the business team and introduce new services.

The company is also committed to supporting regional talent development efforts through initiatives like the CyberGate internship program, designed to bridge the cybersecurity skills gap in partnership with public and private sector organizations.

“Our new office in Qatar solidifies our commitment to the North Gulf region and strengthens our role in its cybersecurity ecosystem,” said Tarek Jammoul, Country Director for North Gulf and Levant at Trend Micro. “With Qatar’s digital transformation market projected to reach USD 9.19 billion by end of 2025 and nearly double to USD 19.65 billion by 2030, this strategic expansion ensures that organizations in this dynamic market have direct access to world-class cybersecurity expertise, cutting-edge solutions, and a robust local support system.”

As organizations across Qatar and the North Gulf accelerate their digital transformation efforts, Trend Micro remains steadfast in its mission to provide best-in-class cybersecurity solutions. The new regional hub plays a key role in this initiative, driving local engagements, accelerating security innovation, and supporting Qatar’s vision for a secure and resilient digital economy.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro, a global cybersecurity leader, helps make the world safe for exchanging digital information across enterprises, governments, and consumers. Fueled by decades of security expertise, global threat research, and continuous innovation, Trend harnesses the power of AI to protect over 500,000 organizations and millions of individuals across clouds, networks, devices, and endpoints. Trend Vision One™ is the only enterprise cybersecurity platform that centralizes cyber risk exposure management, security operations, and robust layered protection across on-premises, hybrid, and multi-cloud environments. Trend’s global threat research team delivers unparalleled intelligence and insights that power the platform and help protect organizations around the world from hundreds of millions of threats daily. With 7,000 employees across 70 countries, Trend empowers security leaders to predict and prevent threats, accelerating proactive security outcomes across the entire digital estate and environments like AWS, Google, Microsoft, and NVIDIA.