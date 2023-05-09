Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain - Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), a global leader in cybersecurity, today announced the findings of its annual cybersecurity report, which revealed a significant 55% increase in global threat detections and a massive 242% surge in blocked malicious files in 2022.

Titled "Rethinking Tactics", the report highlights concerning trends that have significant implications for the future of digital security. It emphasized that threat actors indiscriminately targeted both consumers and organizations across all sectors, making 2022 a challenging year for cybersecurity professionals.

In Bahrain, Trend Micro solutions detected and blocked over 8.5 million (8,610,207) email threats, prevented 1.3 million (1,384,056) malicious URL victim attacks, and 3,988 URL hosts. In addition, over 3.7 million (3,705,898) malware attacks were identified and stopped.

“As technology advances rapidly, businesses face both opportunities and challenges. The intricacy of the digital environment has resulted in a surge of cyber threats that can compromise operations and sensitive data. Our latest report emphasizes the pressing need for organizations to take a proactive stance on cybersecurity and invest in up-to-date threat intelligence solutions,” said Rasheed Al Odah, Managing Director KSA, South UAE, Bahrain and Levant, and MEA Service Director at Trend Micro. "To effectively mitigate risks and future-proof their digital infrastructure, businesses must gain a comprehensive understanding of their vulnerabilities and implement a multi-layered security strategy. At Trend Micro, we are dedicated to equipping companies in the Kingdom with the necessary tools and expertise to navigate the ever-evolving cybersecurity landscape and achieve their digital transformation goals, in line with the Bahrain Vision 2030."

Furthermore, the report highlighted an increase in failed patches adding extra time and money to corporate remediation efforts and exposing organizations to unnecessary cyber risks. Also, Webshells were the top-detected malware of the year, surging 103% on 2021 figures, while ransomware groups rebranded and diversified, with LockBit and BlackCat being the top ransomware families of 2022.

To address the current attack surface, Trend Micro advises organizations to take a proactive approach by conducting thorough assessments and securing their digital infrastructure. As part of its commitment to enhancing cybersecurity in the Kingdom of Bahrain, the company aims to support the country's efforts and stay at the forefront of the fight against cyber threats.