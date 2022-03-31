Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The UAE’s leading business solutions provider, Transguard Group, announced today that its Cash division has been awarded the prestigious Dubai Quality Gold Award from the Department of Economy & Tourism. Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the Dubai Quality Gold Award is the final level of the Dubai Quality Award (DQA) and is reserved for past DQA winners who demonstrate tangible, sustained improvement over their last performance.

“We are honoured to receive this prestigious award. I am proud of our team’s achievements. Everyone has worked tirelessly and I am gratified to take this opportunity to thank them for their effort and always prioritising our clients’ needs," said Dr. Abdulla Al Hashimi, Chief Executive Officer, Transguard Group.

“I am extremely proud that Transguard Group has won the Dubai Quality Gold Award. Our brilliant team’s hard work has paid off. Being recognised by the Dubai Department of Economy & Tourism for business and organisational excellence highlights the standards we’re setting for business in the region; none of which would be possible without our talented workforce,” says Dr. Greg Ward, Managing Director, Transguard Group.

The Dubai Quality Award, based on the Excellence Model used by the European Foundation for Quality Management (EFQM), evaluates nominations on Leadership, Strategy, People, Partnerships & Resources, and Processes, Products & Services, as well as Customer Results, People Results, Society Results, and Business Results. Introduced in 1994, the award covers key sectors including government, financial services, tourism, health, and education among others.

Transguard Group not only scored high in all the award criteria but also secured the highest 7-star rating in the Gold Category. A highlight of its nomination is its training and development programme, which includes Lean Six Sigma training for all its headquarters-based employees and training for site-based staff at its Centre of Excellence. The training facility, which opened in 2017, utilises real-life scenarios to train employees and has carried out over 800,000 hours of training for since then.

“We thank the Department of Economy & Tourism for their recognition. We remain committed to improving all aspects of our business and with a dedicated team and innovative solutions, we’ll continue to deliver unparalleled services to our customers,” concluded Dr. Ward.

The oldest business unit of Transguard Group, Transguard Cash won the Dubai Quality Award (DQA) in 2019, followed by the SKEA Gold award in the same year, and was also honoured with the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Awards for Business, Business Innovation and Customer Excellence in 2021.

About Transguard Group:

Offering flexible solutions for all of the UAE’s staffing needs since 2001, Transguard Group is the region’s most trusted expert in cash services, security, facilities management, and white collar staffing – and much more in between. With an annual turnover of AED 1.87 billion in the 2020-2021 financial year, Transguard’s expertise is in supplying the right people for its clients, precisely when and where they’re needed. To learn more about the many ways Transguard is helping the UAE’s businesses grow, visit www.transguardgroup.com.

*Source: AETOSWire