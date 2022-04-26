Dubai, United Arab Emirates – (AETOSWire): Transguard Group has today announced a profit of AED 110 million and revenue of AED 2.2 billion for FY21/22; the UAE’s leading business solutions provider also revealed AED 1.8 billion in new and renewed business.

“Our priority for FY21/22 was to continue driving the momentum that led us to the profitable finish of the last financial year,” stated Dr. Greg Ward, Managing Director, Transguard Group. “We were operating the majority of the year in the pandemic, so we are immeasurably proud that we’ve delivered another profitable year despite the ongoing restrictions. Today, we are even more committed to supporting the UAE; exceeding customer expectations is foundational to our continued success.”

Triggered by the early signs of the UAE’s economic recovery in 2021, Transguard’s aggressive in-country recruitment campaign was further strengthened by multiple charter flights from key countries that brought back employees who had been stranded overseas since lockdown the year before. An extensive health initiative also led to nearly 100% of Transguard’s workforce receiving the Sinopharm vaccine in 2021, with 89% receiving additional Pfizer boosters in early 2022.

Another significant highlight: Transguard Group was responsible for deploying more than 3,000 employees across 50,000 square metres (including 17 pavilions) of Expo 2020 Dubai. With a total contract value of AED 102 million, Transguard was responsible for security, facilities management, hospitality, catering, guest experience, logistics and more.

With a total workforce of more than 60,000, Transguard also added multiple new workstreams, including Transguard Events and Luxury Yacht Staffing Solutions. The former offers a unique 360-solution that capitalises on Transguard’s ability to plan, execute and manage an extensive portfolio of self-delivered services, including security, facilities management, F&B and more. Meanwhile, Transguard’s first nautical endeavour is built on the five-star standards of its Hospitality division and offers a wide variety of roles on an hourly, daily, monthly, and permanent basis to luxury yachts that berth in Dubai.

“Our ability to identify and respond to gaps in the market – across multiple industries – will continue to position us as the UAE’s most trusted, best-in-class solution provider,” concluded Dr. Ward. “It has allowed us to quadruple our profit from the start of Covid and we’re well on track to be exactly where we were just before the pandemic struck.”

Note to Editor: Download the Annual Report here: www.transguardgroup.com/about-us

-Ends-

About Transguard Group:

Offering flexible solutions for all of the UAE’s staffing needs since 2001, Transguard Group is the region’s most trusted expert in security, facilities management, cash services and white collar staffing, and more. With an annual turnover of AED 2.2 billion in FY21/22, Transguard’s expertise is in supplying the right people for its clients, precisely when and where they’re needed. To learn more, visit www.transguardgroup.com.

*Source: AETOSWire

For more information:

Lena ter Laare

Director – Marketing, Communications & CSR

Lena.terlaare@transguardgroup.com