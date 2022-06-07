DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: Business solutions provider Transguard Group and GardaWorld Federal Services, the U.S.-based subsidiary of GardaWorld Security Corporation, the world’s largest privately owned integrated security and risk company, are pleased to reveal they have entered into a joint venture.

“Transguard Group is driven to not only meet but also exceed global standards for all of its business units,” says Dr. Greg Ward, Managing Director, Transguard Group. “We have worked particularly hard to achieve its well-established reputation as the UAE’s most respected security company. This joint venture with GardaWorld Federal Services is a fantastic demonstration of Transguard’s best-in-class service delivery to the highest possible levels.”

This newly created JV has already yielded success with the award of a contract that will require Transguard to provide security professionals to a government customer throughout the UAE, including Dubai and Abu Dhabi. “Collaborating with Transguard Group allows us immediate, tactical access to a significant network of security professionals who are strategically equipped to support our client base in the UAE,” states Pete Dordal, President, GardaWorld Federal Services. “Leveraging their knowledge of the country and the region gives us an unparalleled advantage and it is an exciting opportunity for both organisations.”

With 15,000 security professionals, Transguard was recently revealed to be the UAE’s largest security services provider; GardaWorld Federal Services is the U.S.-based subsidiary of GardaWorld Security Corporation, the largest privately held security company in the world, and offers security, medical, response logistics, and canine services both in the United States and other locations around the globe.

About Transguard Group:

Offering flexible solutions for all the UAE’s staffing needs since 2001, Transguard Group is the region’s most trusted expert in security, facilities management, cash services and white-collar staffing – and much more in between. With an annual turnover of AED 2.54 billion in the 2021-2022 financial year, Transguard’s expertise is in supplying the right people for its clients, precisely when and where they’re needed. To learn more about the many ways Transguard is helping the UAE’s businesses grow, visit www.transguardgroup.com.

About GardaWorld Federal Services:

GardaWorld Federal Services is a leading provider of security, medical, and response logistics services with over 30 years of experience. The company specializes in the rapid deployment of critical staff, equipment, and services and is ready to mobilize in a moment’s notice, anywhere, anytime. To learn more visit www.garda-federal.com.

