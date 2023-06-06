RIYADH: Jerry Inzerillo, Group CEO of Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA), commended the launch of the Investment and Privatization project by His Royal Highness The Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz. The landmark project includes transferring ownership of Diriyah Sports Club from the Ministry of Sports to DGDA.



Mr. Inzerillo stated that this initiative highlights the importance of developing and evolving Saudi sports and athletics at all levels, as part of Vision 2030 and the drive to increase the wellness and wellbeing of all people in Saudi Arabia. It is also indicative of the focus and support at the highest levels being placed on professional sports in the Kingdom and helping them grow their competitiveness in the local, regional, and global arenas, confirming that the club, which was established in Diriyah in 1976, will seamlessly integrate with DGDA’s agenda of community, commercial and sports projects. This in turn will help position Diriyah Sports Club as a destination for the public and visitors to Diriyah by hosting a wide range of sports and social activities.

“The decision by the Ministry of Sport (MoS) to transfer ownership of the Diriyah Sports Club to DGDA will enable the organization to invest in their development, both from a facilities and a talent perspective. We will be looking at developing a ground-up approach, from enhanced infrastructure to world-class athletic and athlete services, bolstering and growing the player base to enable them to compete at levels that were previously unachievable. This in turn will help grow our audience and fan base and encourage the youth and casual players to strive for higher levels of competition. This all feeds into Vision 2030’s underlying objectives of wellness and wellbeing and sports for all ages and skill levels,” commented Mr. Inzerillo.

The MoS confirmed that launching the Sports Clubs Investment and Privatization project seeks to involve investment and development bodies directly to improve the performance of sports clubs, enhance their governance and help them achieve financial sustainability.



As part of Vision 2030 goals, DGDA will activate promising, ambitious plans to improve the Diriyah Sports Club and fulfill its commitment to support sport and improve the quality of life of the community by involving them in a variety of development projects carried out within Diriyah. DGDA has been heavily involved in the sports sector, hosting and organizing a variety of high-profile international, regional, and local sports activities and tournaments held in cooperation with local governing bodies.



With its focus on sports, DGDA has continuously worked to enhance the level and scope of sports in Diriyah, including the Diriyah Sports Club’s infrastructure and development plans. This project will help create new and exciting investment opportunities and provide the club’s fans and beneficiaries with an unrivalled experience.



The Sports Club Investment and Privatization project is a pivotal point in the history of Saudi sports, holding key strategic importance for the Kingdom’s sports sector in general. The project also has an important role to play in enabling sustainable sports development, diversifying the national economy, and strengthening the participation of the private sector and development agencies. In addition, the project will play a key role in enhancing competitiveness among clubs and attracting international athletes to improve the audience experience and encourage greater participation in sports among the Kingdom’s residents across all age groups and skill levels.



-Ends-

About Diriyah:

As a prominent national symbol in the history of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Diriyah has been associated with the first Saudi state and was founded in 1727 by Imam Muhammad bin Saud, who made Diriyah his initial power base, the first capital of government and a scientific and social center. Sitting at the heart of Diriyah, At-Turaif district was one of the prominent neighborhoods in Diriyah, encompassing Salwa Palace, the seat of government at that time, and the home of the royal family. In 2010, At-Turaif Historical District was inscribed as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO, for encompassing one of the largest mud brick districts in the world. In 2017, King Salman bin Abdulaziz issued a royal Decree for establishing Diriyah Gate Development Authority DGDA and forming its board of directors headed by His Royal Highness, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The authority seeks to preserve the historical and architectural heritage of Diriyah, being the home of the imams of Al-Saud and the base of the First Saudi State.



DGDA is also the regulatory and supervisory authority for the supervisory area of Diriyah Project, which extends over an area of 194 square kilometers. In 2022, Diriyah Company, which is one of the major projects of the Public Investment Fund PIF, was established to develop and execute Diriyah project, aiming to make Diriyah a global destination that reflects the authentic Saudi heritage, and will allow visitors the opportunity to discover the history of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia within an ancient Najdi atmosphere. Diriyah Company also contributes to transforming Diriyah into one of the most important heritage, cultural and entertainment destinations in the world, as it works to achieve this in its capacity as the executive body of the Diriyah project. Diriyah includes several educational, cultural and artistic institutions. In addition to a selection of the world’s finest international hotels and resorts, together with major international shopping titles. And the most famous restaurants and cafes from around the world.



