Dubai, United Arab Emirates: TOUGHLOVE, the purpose-driven business advisory company has recently appointed Brazen MENA to head up their PR and social media communications. Launched in Q1 of 2021, TOUGHLOVE is run by nine topflight C-Suite executives with over 250 years of culminative experience.

Brazen MENA, the six-times awarded MEPRA and PRCA Small Agency of the Year has been chosen to handle all areas of PR for the growing company, with a view to firmly establishing TOUGHLOVE as the smart, go-to choice for those seeking to benefit from business advice, particularly family-run businesses and SMEs. Brazen MENA will strategically manage all media and influencer communications and event organisation for the group, as well as driving brand development and overseeing the content creation and management of TOUGHLOVE’s social media platforms.

Specialising in improving the business performance of previously underserviced companies, with a straight-talking, jargon-cutting philosophy at their core, TOUGHLOVE draw on their global reach, impressive credentials, and extensive knowledge (together the senior practitioners have worked across 120 markets with over 80 prominent brands) to produce comprehensive, actionable plans that deliver results.

TOUGHLOVE’s approach to business advisory is built on agility, modernisation and hyper-personalisation and works with company leaders across five core areas (marketing, digital transformation, performance, people and strategy) and uses a proprietary, three-step methodology that encompasses immersion, co-creation and implementation focusing on results. TOUGHLOVE set themselves firmly apart from other business advisory groups by helping to put these plans into tangible practice. By taking a lasting, proactive interest in these relationships, they ensure that the business they work with - many of them SME’s or family run - flourish in both the short and long term.

Khaled M. Ismail, CEO and Partner, TOUGHLOVE Advisors said: “At TOUGHLOVE we are committed to helping and advising businesses and delivering exceptional results. Collaboration and giving back are an integral part of our DNA and growth strategy. With Brazen’s reputation for excellence, impressive track record for success, Brazen MENA clearly shares these beliefs, making them the ideal partner for the next step of our journey.”

Louise Jacobson, Managing Partner Brazen MENA added: “Brazen MENA is absolutely delighted to be working with TOUGHLOVE. We have huge respect for what they are setting out to achieve in the region and look forward to supporting them in doing so. With our dedicated team of experts, we are extremely well positioned to help further establish TOUGHLOVE in the market, build recognition and aid them in achieving their marketing goals.”

About Brazen MENA

Brazen MENA was established in Dubai, UAE in 2015 and is famous for its strategic and creative, results driven approach to PR & Content Marketing

About TOUGHLOVE Advisors

TOUGHLOVE is a modern advisory firm, led by nine former CEOs, COOs, CMOs and Senior Directors from Regional and Multinational companies with over 250 years’ experience in the areas of Strategy, Growth, Marketing, Communications, People & Culture, and Digital Transformation.

TOUGHLOVE offers a peer-to-peer hands-on approach to partnering with people and previously underserved businesses in the Middle East Region, to help them be fitter, more capable, and better prepared in their stages of change and growth.