The 10 finalists will now undergo a public voting process starting from 26th April, followed by final evaluation by the Grand Jury. The final winner would be announced at a gala event in Dubai on 12th May 2022 – International Nurses Day.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award has just announced its top 10 finalists hailing from across the world. These nurses have been selected from over 24,000 nurses who applied from over 184 countries, through a stringent review process run independently by Ernst & Young LLP, a Screening Jury and a Grand Jury. All applications were evaluated to create a shortlist of 181 which underwent further review to put forward 41 top applications. These 41 applications were then reviewed by the Grand Jury to announce the top 10 finalists. All applicant nurses were asked to submit their applications based on four areas of contribution: Leadership, Research/Innovation, Patient Care and Society/Community Service.

The top 10 finalists, who will now undergo further evaluation to claim the grand prize of USD 250,000, are: Anna Qabale Duba from Kenya; Dida Jirma Bulle from Kenya; Francis Michael Fernando from United Kingdom; Jasmine Mohammed Sharaf from United Arab Emirates; Julia Dorothy Downing from United Kingdom; Lincy Padicala Joseph from India, Manju Dhandapani from India; Matthew James Ball from Australia; Rachel Abraham Joseph from United States and Wais Mohammad Qarani from Afghanistan. To know more about the top 10 finalists, please visit: https://www.asterguardians.com/

Speaking on the top 10 finalists and the upcoming award ceremony to be held on 12th May – International Nurses Day, at The Atlantis, Dubai, Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman and Managing Director of Aster DM Healthcare said, “With over 7000 nurses as the main pillar of our organization, we at Aster witness their commitment and compassion every single day. During this pandemic, their critical contribution with dedication and sacrifice, putting their own safety and lives at risk, was brought to the forefront globally. We thought that it is appropriate to institute a global level award for the nurses to recognize the members of this noble profession. With over 24,000 nurses who applied, we are overwhelmed by the response received from different parts of the world for the inaugural edition of Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award. It has been a hard task for the eminent Jury members to shortlist the top 10 extraordinary nurses from the large number of applicants. We wish the finalists nominated in the top 10 all the very best for the final evaluation process.”

While one winner will be awarded the grand prize of USD 250,000, the other nine finalists will receive a monetary award. The final round will consist of public voting for each of the nurses starting from 26th April and in-person interview with the Grand Jury members consisting of Mr. Howard Catton - Chief Executive Officer, International Council of Nurses, Switzerland; Prof. Sheila Tlou - Co-Chairperson, Global HIV Prevention Coalition and Ex - Minister of Health & Member of Parliament – Govt. of Botswana; Prof. James Buchan - Adjunct Professor, WHO Collaborating Centre for Nursing; Mr. Muralee Thummarukudy, Acting Head, Resilience to Disasters and Conflicts Global Support Branch, United Nations Environment Programme, Switzerland; and Dr. Carolyn Gomes, Executive Director, Caribbean Vulnerable Communities Coalition (CVC), Jamaica.

-Ends-

About Aster DM Healthcare

Aster DM Healthcare Limited is one of the largest private healthcare service providers operating in GCC and in India. With an inherent emphasis on clinical excellence, we are one of the few entities in the world with a strong presence across primary, secondary, tertiary, and quaternary healthcare through our 27 hospitals, 118 clinics, 323 pharmacies and 66 labs & patient experience centres in seven countries, including India. We have over 24,350 plus dedicated staff including 3,110 doctors and 7,063 nurses across the geographies that we are present in, delivering a simple yet strong promise to our different stakeholders: "We'll treat you well."

*Source: AETOSWire

Contacts:

Lavanya Mandal

Head of PR and Internal Communications

Email: lavanya.mandal@asterdmhealthcare.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AsterGuardians