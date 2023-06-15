Informative brochures and essential first aid kits will be distributed, ensuring truck drivers are equipped with the necessary tools and knowledge to handle emergencies

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has organized with Continental, a leading global tyre and automotive technology company, a launch of an extensive truck safety awareness campaign this June. Under the theme "Together for Safety," the campaign aims to foster a culture of road safety among truck drivers while simultaneously enhancing their understanding of crucial safety measures.

The campaign will take place at various strategic locations across Dubai, including Jebal Ali, Ras Al Khor, and Emirates Road, and will involve the participation of major fleet companies such as Khansabeh, and Al Nabooda. Started on 23rd May and planned to run until 30th July, Continental and RTA aim to reach 1900 truck drivers through the campaign.

Continental and RTA have specifically targeted truck drivers, providing them with informative brochures and essential first aid kits, ensuring they are equipped with the necessary tools and knowledge to handle emergencies effectively.

One of the key elements of the campaign is the provision of specially designed first aid boxes. These boxes prominently display traffic safety messages, reinforcing the importance of adhering to safe driving practices. The initiative builds on the success of Continental’s previous truck safety campaigns, furthering the brand’s global commitment to achieve its Vision Zero goal: Zero Fatalities, Zero Injuries, Zero Crashes.

Truck drivers will receive valuable information on several important topics, such as understanding the truck condition and roadworthiness, awareness of violations that could lead to traffic accidents, the dangers of stopping on the hard shoulder of the road, illegal parking in port premises, and the importance of parking in designated areas or rest stops.

Karel Kucera, Managing Director of Continental Middle East, said: "At Continental, we prioritise the safety of all road users. By partnering with RTA once again, we aim to further our goal of raising awareness among truck drivers about crucial safety aspects, contributing to safer roads for everyone. Together, we can make a significant difference towards Continental’s Vision Zero."

In 2022, Continental and RTA worked together to distribute 1000 meals to drivers in Dubai over four days during Ramadan. Providing key safety tips for drivers to follow while fasting, helping them drive in a calm and safe manner.

