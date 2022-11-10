The recognition comes just ahead of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ that can be streamed online across MENA only on TOD

TOD, the newest OTT platform for the MENA region has been recognised as the UP & Coming Streaming Platform at BroadcastPro ME Awards.

TOD is one of the only platforms in the MENA region that offers extensive sports streaming along with premium entertainment content. It is gaining mass popularity owing to it being the official streaming platform for FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022TM in MENA. The platform also has exclusive blockbusters such as Spiderman No way Home, Uncharted, King Richards, Matrix Resurrections, and several other popular Western, Turkish and Arabic shows, series and blockbusters including its own exclusive “TOD Originals”. TOD also bundles over 40+ live channels, offering beIN’s bouquet of channels along with Cartoon Network, CNN News, FOX Movies HD, to name a few.

Commenting on the win, Nashat Al-Khaldi, Manager Communications and Events at TOD, said, “It is a moment of pride for each one of us at TOD, the efforts put by the team to make a winning product in such a short span of time is commendable. Being recognized on the BroadcastPro ME platform is a testimony to the love and appreciation that TOD is receiving from users across MENA for its content portfolio. The win inspires and motivates us to continue building a world class product for our audiences.”

“A winning OTT platform is a healthy mix of content and seamless user interface, and TOD, within a short span has managed to gain the users trust and appreciation for its offerings. I dedicate this award to our audiences, and to the amazing team at TOD, whose efforts have ensured a functional, intuitive and user-friendly platform.”

The award ceremony was held on 8th November, in Dubai, where media platforms across MENA were nominated for various award categories. The BroadcastPro ME Summit & Awards, in its 12th year, is a flagship event to promote and celebrate excellence in the MENA entertainment, broadcast and satellite industries. The award was received by Mayur Bhanji, Head of Corporate Affairs and Communications, beIN Media Group, on behalf of TOD.