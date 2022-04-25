In bringing to life the values of kindness, generosity and solidarity, the TikTok team is opening up about their experiences with bullying to highlight the importance of tolerance - watch the video on @TikTokMENA

The aim is to inspire positive behavioral change among youth by dialing up educational content and encouraging empathy

Reminders of the extensive safety mechanisms across the platform will be featured

Video to be viewed here

Riyadh, KSA: Traditional Ramadan values have been coming to life on TikTok across the Holy Month through hashtags, challenges and creator content promoting kindness togetherness, tolerance and giving. And now in its latest educational content series, TikTok is placing the spotlight firmly on the pillar of tolerance, by sharing stories from the regional TikTok team on their encounters with bullying. As the holy month brings with it a chance for people to self- reflect, the platform is playing an active role in inspiring the community to truly embody values of tolerance in the online space.

The stories are brought to life through emotive video content, and sees key team members from the TikTok team speak up and share their stories and encounters with bullying, while also educating viewers on the safety mechanisms in place to combat this. As part of the experiences shared, Mohammad Sweidan, content creator and the youngest TikTok employee in the region shares, “The power of words is futile if you don't actually listen to them”, citing that “Our mission at TikTok is to inspire creativity and bring joy.” Not only does this highlight why the team sees safety as a job never done, but also promotes relatability with users, who can continue to drive ahead the conversation.

Hany Kamel, Content Operations Director at TikTok MENA shared, “Through these tolerance videos, our own team are stepping forward to cement TikTok's anti-bullying stance when promoting a happy and safe community. We want to inspire positive change across our users and highlight pressing issues that impact our regional communities. This effort follows multiple user experience updates and safety mechanisms that are regularly rolled out, and we hope that it will support in instilling the values of digital-responsibility.”

Through the video, users will have their awareness of what constitutes bullying or harassment enhanced, as well as will be walked through the process of rethinking negative comments. As the team share their stories, the video will draw attention to the multiple safety features and the measures taken by the platform such as reporting bullying and filtering comments, to promote a healthy and positive community in-app. To keep the driving the conversation, TikTok will be launching the hashtags #BeTheChange and كن_بداية_التغيير#, to encourage users to share their encounters with bullying, and how they overcame this, and how they want to #BeTheChange.

Check out the video on @TikTokMENA. #AllAboutSafety

-Ends-

About TikTok

TikTok is the leading destination for short-form mobile video. Our mission is to inspire creativity and bring joy.

TikTok has global offices including Los Angeles, New York, London, Paris, Berlin, Dubai, Mumbai, Singapore, Jakarta, Seoul, and Tokyo.

Media Contact - TikTok: Weber Shandwick MENAT

Varsha Muckatira - vmuckatira@webershandwick.com