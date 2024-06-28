TLA has advised Imkan Properties, a major Abu Dhabi-based real estate developer, part of Abu Dhabi Capital Group, with projects across North Africa, the Middle East and Asia, on the sale to a consortium of international investors of a significant minority stake in ALJURF HOSPITALITY SERVICES – SOLE PROPRIETORSHIP LLC.

ALJURF HOSPITALITY SERVICES is the developer of a reclaimed island off the coast of Al Jurf in Ghantoot (Abu Dhabi) that will host villas, apartments, a wellness clinic and a hotel. The wellness clinic and hotel will be managed and operated by Albir Hills SA under the SHA trademark, positioning the island as the world’s first healthy-living island.



TLA's team was led by partners Carlo Pianese and Emile Boulos and assisted by associate Raya Akhdar.

