Deeptech & Banking company Tintra PLC (www.tintra.com) has today been awarded a Fintech Services Licence to operate in the Qatar Financial Centre (QFC), a watershed moment as the company expands its build out worldwide.

Tintra is using revolutionary artificial intelligence and Web3 technologies to build a global, borderless banking infrastructure. With a licence now granted, Tintra Middle East LLC, a subsidiary of Tintra PLC, is set to open an office in Doha, and has begun recruitment for several positions for its local team in Qatar.

The announcement heralds an exciting era for financial services in the Middle East, and is a further indication of how Web3 is set to revolutionise global banking with truly borderless transactions.

On the back of a 90 Day Project Revolution that saw four patent applications and radical leaps forward in the timeline, Tintra is now set to begin the 180 Day Project Execution as it starts to build out its technology and banking platforms.

The news follows the grant of a Payment Intermediary Services License in Mauritius, awarded in April.

Richard Shearer, Founder of Tintra PLC, comments: “This licence is a real flag-in-the-ground moment as we build out our plan for a revolutionary global banking infrastructure. The Middle East is a core market for Tintra, so we were eager for a licence to be granted and begin developing our innovative infrastructure locally. My excitement for the future is matched only by the admiration I have for the team at Tintra, whose commitment to our mission is making tomorrow’s potential a reality today. I’d like to thank those at the QFC for taking the time to understand our model and our partners at Sharq Law Firm for their unwavering excellence and support.”

About Tintra

Tintra PLC is a London-headquartered Deeptech & Banking company that is building a borderless banking infrastructure to create true fiscal inclusion in trade and finance across the emerging world, delivered via a strategic network of full bank licences on four continents and utilising advanced artificial intelligence, machine learning, and Web 3.0 technologies.

Tintra has a team of 40 working on its banking infrastructure across London, the Gulf, and the US. Investors include high-profile family offices and private individuals in the US, the Middle East, and East Asia. Tintra is listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange (LON:TNT) and quoted on the OTC market in New York (TNTAF:US), and the Berlin Stock Exchange (M3J1:BER).