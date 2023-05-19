Dubai, UAE: Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has revealed the beginning of preparations for the Time & Identity exhibition held at Al Safa Art and Design Library in August 2023 with the participation of a group of Emirati creatives and artists. The exhibition reflects the Authority’s keenness to highlight Emirati creations and discover local talent in all fields of arts and culture as well as develop their skills and support and motivate them to pursue their creative passion, in addition to expanding the scope of their participation in enriching the local arts scene.

The exhibition contributes to creating a sustainable artistic ecosystem that supports Dubai's cultural and creative industries by providing a new creative platform through which the Authority supports local creatives, opening the door for them to showcase their diverse artistic works and experiences, which is in line with Dubai's cultural vision aimed at cementing the emirate's position as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent.

In this context, Dubai Culture invites all professional and emerging Emirati art practitioners to participate in their ready creative and visual works, which include visual arts, painting, sculpture, photography, design, calligraphy, and multimedia, provided that the exhibition's theme inspires the works.

Participation is open until 11 June 2023, after which a committee of experts and artists will sort through and determine the works eligible for the exhibition.

To apply, visit https://dubaiculture.gov.ae/en/events/Time-And-Identity