Dubai, UAE: Majid Al Futtaim Communities, part of Majid Al Futtaim Properties, has announced that its resort-style flagship destination in Dubai, Tilal Al Ghaf, has been awarded the Best Green Building and the Best Net-Zero Building awards at the 2022 Gulf Sustainability Awards. The awards were presented to the Majid Al Futtaim Communities team on 24 Octoberat an exclusive event held at the Conrad Dubai.

A luxury resort-style community conveniently located in new Dubai, Tilal Al Ghaf is Dubai’s first BREEAM interim-certified project and home to the region’s first Zero Positive building, the Pavilion - Tilal Al Ghaf. Consisting of walkable neighbourhoods interconnected by 18 kilometres of walking trails and 11 kilometres of cycling and jogging tracks, and with the 150,000 square metre recreational Lagoon al Ghaf at its heart, Tilal Al Ghaf offers an exceptional experience for everyone who lives, works, and plays there. To reduce reliance on private vehicles, the community also features a choice of quality facilities, from parks, beach clubs and playgrounds to retail, dining, and cultural options, all within easy reach.

Hawazen Esber, Chief Executive Officer, Majid Al Futtaim - Communities, comments: "We are proud that Tilal Al Ghaf has been recognised for the Best Green Building and the Best Net-Zero Building at this year’s Gulf Sustainability Awards. This stands as a testament to Majid Al Futtaim Communities' unwavering commitment to sustainable design and living.”

He continues: “In line with the vision of Dubai’s leadership to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, we challenge ourselves to exceed world-class standards and think holistically about the impact of our communities on the environment. Accordingly, we continue to strive to deliver increasingly innovative sustainability solutions to help combat the negative effects of climate change, reduce energy usage, and promote enhanced thermal comfort, air movement and quality across our outstanding destinations.”

A high-profile annual event hosted by Awards International, the Gulf Sustainability Awards celebrates organisations implementing best practices in the Middle East in Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG). This year’s event recognised the contributions of award recipients across 14 categories, including environmental sustainability, sustainability awareness, community development and water or waste management. Every category is assessed by a panel of independent experts across the region.