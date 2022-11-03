Dubai, United Arab Emirates: TikTok’s Project Unicorn initiative to connect start-ups in MENA with venture capitalists from around the world has gained significant momentum across the entrepreneurship ecosystem, enabling regional startups to harness the power of the platform to help their businesses grow faster.

TikTok’s Project Unicorn is designed as a full-fledged program with the aim of catalyzing the growth of the region’s VCs and start-ups across key digital sectors such as FinTech, Crypto, EduTech, HealthTech, Convenience, etc., making TikTok for Business their partner of choice.

The Project Unicorn Hub not only provides access to world-class industry insights and market intelligence, but also empowers start-ups to connect with global experts, gain access to useful video content, and join exclusive conferences and thought leadership programs. It also provides white glove support from TikTok experts to activate campaigns and build partnerships with Creators.

Commenting on the initiative, Joanne Chehab, Head of Business Partnerships for Managed Services, Global Business Solutions, MENA – TikTok, said: “Since the launch of Project Unicorn in May, TikTok has engaged and connected with more than 80 startups in the MENA region, delivering more than 20 bespoke consultancy workshops by TikTok for Business, on how to succeed on our platform as a startup. From helping forge real connections to offering all the benefits of the Creator Marketplace and the TikTok Ads Manager, Project Unicorn is our step-by-step guide to steer the region’s start-ups on the road to becoming the next unicorn.”

With its proven credentials as the platform of choice for start-ups, TikTok hosted more than 300 years’ worth of content created by its users across the region in the month of January 2022. Project Unicorn highlights how start-ups on TikTok can benefit from its vast repository of content, gaining 1.6 times more on their return on ad spend (ROAS) and achieving 44% incremental reach compared to other digital channels.

-Ends-

About TikTok

TikTok is the leading destination for short-form mobile video. Our mission is to inspire creativity and bring joy.

TikTok has global offices including Los Angeles, New York, London, Paris, Berlin, Dubai, Mumbai, Singapore, Jakarta, Seoul, and Tokyo.

Media Contact - TikTok: Gambit Communications MENAT

Suzana Saoud - suzana@gambit.ae

Media Contact – TikTok for Business METAP

Tara Farouqi – tara.farouqi@tiktok.com