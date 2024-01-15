The second season launched on January 12th with episode one featuring Talabat CEO Tomaso Rodriguez.

Bi-weekly episodes will feature guests from companies such as Talabat, Majid Al Futtaim Retail and Brands for Less.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – TikTok launched the second season of its podcast ‘The Future of Retail’, hosted by Aref Yehia, Head of Retail & E-Commerce Business Partnerships at TikTok MENA. The podcast hosts prominent retail industry CEOs to discuss the industry’s evolving landscape as the region continues to be a thriving hub for retail and embraces the transformative potential of emerging technologies. Full episodes will be accessible for streaming in both audio and video formats via TikTok channels.

The region’s retail industry stands out globally, with the UAE’s retail market is expected to reach USD 37.70 billion by 2027. With a projected compound annual growth rate of 5.88%, the growth is a testimony of the increased competition and promising future of the dynamic promising retail landscape. In this podcast, TikTok dives deep with industry leaders to understand shoppers’ needs and identify the opportunities that will shape the future of commerce.

Aref Yehia, Head of Retail & E-Commerce at TikTok MENA, shares his anticipation for the upcoming season, “This season, we're continuing our deep dive into the real innovations reshaping retail and e-commerce. Our guests this season bring a wealth of experience and perspectives on the transformative trends that are redefining the retail and e-commerce landscape. We're focusing on the heart of retail evolution – customer-centricity. This season is about unraveling how businesses are ingeniously adapting to the ever-evolving needs and preferences of customers."

‘The Future of Retail’ will feature bi-weekly episodes, with the first episode viewable here. The first episode features the CEO of Talabat Tomaso Rodriguez, discussing all the innovations happening in the field of quick commerce and food delivery. The lineup for Season 2 also includes Hani Weiss, CEO at Majid Al Futtaim Retail, and Toufic Kreidieh, Co-founder & CEO at Brands for less.

About TikTok

TikTok is the leading destination for short-form mobile video. Our mission is to inspire creativity and bring joy.

TikTok has global offices including Los Angeles, New York, London, Paris, Berlin, Dubai, Mumbai, Singapore, Jakarta, Seoul, and Tokyo.

Media Contact - TikTok: Havas Red MENA

Hanz Valbuena – hanz.valbuena@redhavasme.com

Media Contact – TikTok for Business METAP

Tara Farouqi – tara.farouqi@tiktok.com