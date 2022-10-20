SMBs can look forward to real success stories, guidance in getting started as well as tools and tips to create successful campaigns

Dubai, United Arab Emirates - TikTok today introduced Follow Me, a multi-channel program aimed at driving awareness and helping small-and-medium businesses (SMBs) in the UAE leverage the power of TikTok to drive business success. The program kicked off with an immersive event which highlighted the marketing solutions available to SMBs, and provided them with the opportunity to network with peers from across the UAE.

At the event, TikTok product experts hosted live demos, helped attending SMBs to create content in an immersive creative studio, and provided guidance on how best to reach the right community on the platform.

As part of Follow Me, SMBs also have the opportunity to register for a 6-week program that will outline the best practices for running their first-ever TikTok campaign as well as integrating their brand's story into their videos. In addition, SMBs can also attend a series of webinars in both English and Arabic, which will feature experts at TikTok who will provide guidance on how to get started on the platform, create engaging content, and level up their campaigns.

With the platform's large, multi-layered ecosystem of creators and communities, this program will help SMBs get acquainted with newfound consumers as they discover new brands and share these fresh finds with others.

With Follow Me, brands will be able to integrate the diverse and creative formats available on TikTok into their marketing strategies to involve, connect, and engage with the massive audience base available on the platform.

SMBs can participate in Follow Me and kickstart their TikTok journey here: https://followmeregistration-ar.splashthat.com (only in Arabic) and can also register for the webinars here: eu.tiktokworld22.com/followme/ (Arabic and English available).

-Ends-

About TikTok

TikTok is the leading destination for short-form mobile video. Our mission is to inspire creativity and bring joy. TikTok has global offices including Los Angeles, Mountain View, New York, London, Paris, Berlin, Dubai, Mumbai, Singapore, Jakarta, Seoul, and Tokyo. www.tiktok.com.

Media Contact - TikTok: Gambit Communications MENAT

Suzana Saoud - suzana@gambit.ae

Media Contact – TikTok for Business METAP

Tara Farouqi – tara.farouqi@tiktok.com