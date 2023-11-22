The series aims to foster climate action and promote climate literacy by engaging and inspiring viewers

Dubai: - TikTok, the leading digital platform, and Emirates Nature-WWF, the renowned environmental NGO, have joined forces to launch "Nature Diaries," an exclusive video series aimed at democratizing climate action and fostering climate literacy. This collaborative effort seeks to inspire and educate viewers, especially the youth, fostering a deeper understanding of conservation and climate challenges.

Ahead of the COP28 climate summit, the Nature Diaries series - exclusively produced for TikTok - marks a significant step in encouraging collective climate action. By seamlessly integrating innovative content and the educational outreach aspects that the platform is famed for, the series will present viewers with concrete steps for actionable change, simplify complex environmental concepts and dismantle misinformation.

The Nature Diaries series will be exclusively available on the Emirates Nature-WWF TikTok account and promoted under the #LearnOnTikTok and #ClimateAction hashtags in the run-up to COP28, to deliver an immersive experience that combines education, adventure and climate volunteerism.

At its heart, Nature Diaries focuses on making climate-related content as accessible, engaging and relatable as possible. The series spotlights Emirates Nature-WWF’s conservation scientists, offering first-hand glimpses into their conservation work on the ground in the UAE, and how they involve the community to participate in driving impact via the Leaders of Change program made up of 4000+ active volunteers. These include their championing of conservation efforts at various sites across the UAE, especially the lesser-explored and unique projects across the country touching on themes of rural farming, surviving in the wild, nature-based solutions and more.

Each episode, infused with captivating storytelling and expert insights, equips viewers with authoritative resources to combat climate conspiracies and debunk myths. Through captivating narratives, it encourages you to embrace a sense of shared responsibility and contribute to collective sustainability steps. This will be made possible by exploring a range of fascinating and diverse themes, including the cultural importance of bees and desert flora/fauna identification, to understanding carbon capture through mangroves and survival skills training, such as finding water.

Ian Gill, Global Head of Sustainability at TikTok, said: “With its utility as a platform that is committed to transforming climate anxiety into empowerment, TikTok has evolved into a platform for climate advocates and experts to help our communities become informed and engaged. Through the Nature Diaries series, we aim to engage and inspire viewers by providing them with credible information, deepening their understanding of environmental challenges and encouraging truly meaningful, actionable efforts.

“This collaboration with Emirates Nature-WWF also recognizes the commitment of the TikTok creator community, especially the youth, in advocating for sustainability and driving climate action.

Rasna Al Khamis, Chief Marketing Officer at Emirates Nature-WWF commented, "At Emirates Nature-WWF, tackling nature's greatest challenges and fostering climate literacy in the community is at the core of our mission. Through the Nature Diaries series, a collaborative endeavor with TikTok, we hope to engage and inspire audiences — especially the youth — by harnessing the platform's power of storytelling. The idea is to ignite passion and action among viewers to work proactively in addressing the solutions we need in place to protect the one planet we call home".

TikTok and Emirates Nature-WWF invite viewers to enjoy Nature Diaries for an experience that inspires hope and climate action over anxiety. Amidst the global climate challenge, viewers can be inspired to transform awareness into impactful steps to work towards a sustainable future, helping to make a positive difference for our planet.

-Ends-

About TikTok

TikTok is the leading destination for short-form mobile video. Our mission is to inspire creativity and bring joy.

TikTok has global offices including Los Angeles, New York, London, Paris, Berlin, Dubai, Mumbai, Singapore, Jakarta, Seoul, and Tokyo.

About Emirates Nature-WWF

Emirates Nature-WWF is an environmental NGO charity established to conserve the United Arab Emirates’ natural heritage and build a future where people and nature thrive. The organization was founded in 2001 by our Honorary Founder and President, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Governing Board of the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, as a legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed’s vision for the United Arab Emirates.

For two decades, Emirates Nature-WWF has been a prominent and active partner in environmental conservation in the MENA region. We work in association with WWF, one of the world’s largest and most respected independent conservation organizations.

As a local conservation think-tank and pioneers of the “Leaders of Change” programme, the world’s first-ever digital membership platform for the environment – we empower, convene and mobilize civil society, government entities and businesses to support the UAE’s sustainability agenda and deliver transformative impact at scale for the benefit of people and planet alike.

Learn more about Leaders of Change at www.leadersofchange.ae, and our various other projects at www.emiratesnaturewwf.ae

Media Contact – TikTok: Gambit Communications MENAT

Sarah Alsalem - sarah@gambit.ae

Media Contact – TikTok MENA

Rawan Khalifa – rawan.khalifa@tiktok.com