Abu Dhabi – Abu Dhabi’s Technology Innovation Institute (TII) and VentureOne, ATRC's venture builder, in collaboration with e& has launched QuantumConnect in the UAE. This next-generation hardware-based encryption solution harnesses the power of quantum physics to revolutionise secure communications, embedding hardware directly on fibre infrastructure.

Built on TII’s proprietary Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) technology, this offering is designed to ensure future-proof protection of data as it moves across networks, addressing the growing complexities of security threats, including quantum computing’s potential to break conventional encryption. QKD secures communications by transmitting encryption keys as quantum particles, which cannot be intercepted or duplicated without detection. This guarantees that key exchanges remain secure, even against future quantum attacks, providing businesses with a future-proof defence for their most sensitive data.

Developed in UAE, TII’s advanced quantum communication technology combines industry-leading expertise with local compliance, ensuring that organisations benefit from a solution tailored to their unique security needs. The solution aligns with national and industry regulations, including the UAE’s new Cryptography Executive Regulation, which stipulates management and technical security controls to safeguard the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of information. In addition, it strengthens compliance with federal laws governing the use of Information and Communications Technology in health fields.

Dr. Najwa Aaraj, Chief Executive Officer, Technology Innovation Institute (TII), said: “QuantumConnect represents a significant milestone in the practical application of our Quantum Key Distribution technology—engineered to generate encryption keys using quantum safe channels. At TII, we are advancing quantum-secure communication protocols that offer provable security guarantees rooted in the laws of physics. This solution exemplifies our commitment to translating complex scientific breakthroughs into scalable, real-world systems that future-proof critical infrastructure and enable secure digital transformation across sectors.”

As organisations generate and transport more data across networks, and as quantum computing becomes a near-future reality, QuantumConnect ensures data security and resilience from the ground up. The solution enables networking with physically impenetrable encryption at the connectivity level, providing lasting protection for mission-critical communications.

Reda Nidhakou, Acting CEO of VentureOne, said: "VentureOne is dedicated to scaling game-changing technologies, and QuantumConnect is a prime example. Given e&’s leadership in the region, they are the ideal partner for us – we look forward to working with them to make QuantumConnect an industry standard.”

Esam Mahmoud, Senior Vice President, SMB Sales & Marketing, e& UAE, said: “As technological innovation accelerates, the resilience of our networks has become the foundation on which trust is built in digital domains. Our partnership with TII and VentureOne to enhance connectivity security reflects a shared commitment to address global and regional challenges in secure communications with future-proof solutions. QuantumConnect marks a paradigm shift in the UAE’s secure communications infrastructure and cyber innovation efforts, integrating quantum-backed encryption directly into the core of network connectivity. With this breakthrough solution, we will empower businesses and industries in the UAE to operate with complete confidence, safeguarding their mission-critical data against current and future threats as they navigate a complex digital landscape, and putting the UAE at the forefront of employing quantum technologies to protect its digital infrastructure.”

Designed for scalability, QuantumConnect seamlessly integrates into existing fibre-based infrastructure providing entities in highly regulated industries, like finance, healthcare, government, and other sectors a deeper layer of protection, adapting to specific security needs with ease. Its proven success is underscored by live deployments, where business clients have already experienced significant enhancements in data security and operational confidence.

As organisations prepare for the future, QuantumConnect offers a proactive defence against emerging risks, including those posed by quantum computing, making it a future-proof investment beyond data protection by providing a foundational layer of trust embedded within their network. By combining cutting-edge innovation with practical implementation, this technology delivers a trusted, next-generation solution for businesses prioritising secure, high-integrity infrastructure and communication.

More information on the partnership can be found at https://www.etisalat.ae/en/enterprise-and-government/capabilities/quantum-key-distribution.html



About e&

e& is a global technology group committed to advancing the digital future across markets in the Middle East, Asia, Africa and Europe. With the group's financial performance in 2024 showing a consolidated revenue of AED 59.2 billion and a net profit of AED 10.8 billion, e& continues to maintain its position as a financial powerhouse, reflected by its strong credit rating and solid balance sheet.

Founded in Abu Dhabi over 48 years ago, e& has evolved from a telecom pioneer into a technology group. Its footprint now spans 38 countries, offering a comprehensive portfolio of innovative digital services ranging from advanced connectivity, entertainment, streaming and financial services to AI-powered solutions, cloud computing, ICT, cybersecurity and IoT platforms.

The Group is structured around five core business pillars: e& UAE, e& international, e& life, e& enterprise and e& capital, each catering to distinct customer and market needs. These pillars empower e& to lead in various sectors, from telecom and digital lifestyle to enterprise services and venture investments. The ongoing strategic investments in AI, IoT, 5G and cloud services reinforce its leadership in the global technology landscape, driving the future of smart connectivity and innovation.

Driven by innovation, sustainability and a commitment to digital empowerment, e& is set on creating a smarter, more connected future for individuals, businesses and communities.

To learn more about e&, visit eand.com.

About the Technology Innovation Institute

The Technology Innovation Institute (TII) is the applied research arm of Abu Dhabi’s Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC). It focuses on fostering innovation through 9 dedicated research centers, including quantum computing, artificial intelligence, and advanced materials. TII collaborates with global universities, research institutions, and industry leaders to strengthen Abu Dhabi’s position as a hub for cutting-edge research and development.

For more information, visit tii.ae

About VentureOne

VentureOne, the Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC)’s dynamic venture builder, bridges the gap between pioneering research and market-ready practical applications by delivering transformative solutions to partners and clients across the public and private sectors. It merges cutting-edge research with deep technical expertise, fostering innovation that enhances lives and generates meaningful impact.

Connect with us on LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/ventureoneuae