The further expansion in the UAE is in line with the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company’s (ADNOC) 2030 Sustainable Agenda as well as TIER’s goal to grow its footprint and market leader position in the Middle East.

United Arab Emirates: TIER, Europe's leading shared micro-mobility provider which launched its fleet of high-tech e-scooters across the UAE in 2019, has officially launched its first fleet of e-bikes in the UAE, alongside the latest model, TIER 5, in Ruwais to provide an alternative way of transportation to over 29,000 residents. Ruwais is located 240km West of Abu Dhabi and has been developed by Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), as a city for people working for the oil company to live in.

The launch is in line with TIER’s strategic plan to provide micro-mobility solutions in all major cities and hubs across the Middle East, enabling a larger audience with the option of a sustainable method of transport, whilst reducing carbon emissions. The launch has been made possible through TIER’s agreement with ADNOC, the leading energy provider that has set a 2030 Sustainability Agenda to protect the environment, with high-level goals to decrease greenhouse gas emissions by 25%. Together, both parties share similar vision’s to contribute towards a more sustainable future.

TIER will work on understanding the needs of the community by using data and insights to develop a holistic view of how and when Ruwais residents move which will support their greater goal of developing a more resident-centric community. Abu Dhabi is very familiar to TIER as it was one of the first emirates TIER entered in the Middle East and Mubadala, the UAE state-owned holding company, is one of TIER’s leading investors and has been one of the pillars for the e-scooter company to grow its footprint across the region.

Amir Melad, General Manager, Middle East of TIER, comments, “This is yet another milestone for TIER, as we are opening our 6th city across the Middle East and launching our first fleet of e-bikes in the UAE, allowing residents to travel longer distances using a sustainable transport method. The development of Ruwais city has rapidly progressed and through ADNOC’s commitment to improving the wellbeing and sustainability of the city, we are pleased to be involved by providing our services to residents ensuring they receive a world-class experience.”

The TIER e-bike is currently present in several European countries including Germany, France, Norway, the Netherlands, Sweden, and Switzerland, and has just launched in Bahrain. Each e-bike is also equipped with a practical basket for easy commuting. Riders who are interested in TIER’s e-bikes may activate the e-bike via the integrated QR code or directly in the app. You pay an AED3 activation fee and AED1 per minute, conveniently via credit card. After the ride, the e-bike may be parked in TIER marked suitable locations or in one of the city parking zones for ease of drop-off.

Residents in Ruwais are also able to use the TIER e-scooters by using the same app as the e-bikes, finding an e-scooter on the virtual map, and unlocking it by scanning the QR code. Users can use TIER’s hassle-free virtual parking system to finish the ride by simply finding a designated safe parking location and pressing the ‘End Ride’ button. Also, all new users will be able to enjoy their first two rides for free by simply entering the code TIER-RUWAIS in the app.

About TIER Mobility

TIER Mobility is Europe's leading shared micro-mobility provider, with a mission to Change Mobility for Good. By providing people with a range of shared, light electric vehicles, from e-scooters to e-bikes and e-mopeds, powered by a proprietary Energy Network, TIER helps cities reduce their dependence on cars. Founded in 2018 by Lawrence Leuschner, Matthias Laug, and Julian Blessin, TIER is headquartered in Berlin and currently operates in 185+ cities across 20 countries in Europe and the Middle East. With a focus on providing the safest, most equitable, and most sustainable mobility solution, TIER has been climate-neutral since 2020.

TIER’s investors include SoftBank Vision Fund 2, Mubadala Capital, Northzone, Goodwater Capital, and White Star Capital. For more information, visit www.tier.app.