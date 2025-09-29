Dubai, UAE: Tickmill, a leading global provider of financial services, is pleased to announce the launch of a new local payment method in partnership with Mashreq Bank, one of the UAE’s most trusted financial institutions. This initiative reinforces Tickmill’s commitment to providing clients with secure, efficient, and convenient funding solutions tailored to their needs.

With this new option, clients in the UAE can now enjoy the convenience of making fast local transfers in AED, while also having the flexibility to deposit and withdraw funds in both AED and USD. All transactions are conducted through Mashreq Bank’s trusted infrastructure, ensuring that every payment is handled with the highest standards of security and reliability.

Mohamed Abdelbaki, Regional Marketing Manager at Tickmill commented on this new development that will enhance the trading experience for investors:

“This collaboration with Mashreq Bank represents an important milestone for Tickmill as we continue to strengthen our presence in the UAE. By introducing this local payment method, we are not only making it easier for our clients to fund their accounts but also reaffirming our commitment to providing them with secure, seamless solutions that meet their actual needs. We are also very proud to partner with such a trusted institution as Mashreq Bank to deliver greater convenience and peace of mind to our valued clients in the region.”

By integrating this new payment method, Tickmill strengthens its dedication to offering flexible and client-centric solutions that prioritize both speed and security. With Mashreq Bank’s strong reputation and long standing presence in the UAE, clients can have complete confidence in the safety and reliability of their transactions.

Since its inception in 2014, Tickmill has built a strong global presence under the regulation of esteemed authorities such as the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), the Financial Services Authority (FSA) in Seychelles, and recognition from the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) as a Representative Office. This latest initiative highlights Tickmill’s ongoing mission to enhance its services and deliver superior trading experiences worldwide.

For more information about Tickmill and its services, please visit https://www.tickmill.com

About Tickmill:

Tickmill has established itself as a leading provider of online trading services on a global scale since its inception in 2014. With regulation from esteemed authorities including the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), the Financial Services Authority (FSA) in Seychelles, and recognition from the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) as a Representative Office, Tickmill prioritizes the safety of client funds while upholding the highest standards of transparency and integrity. The team, composed of seasoned traders with decades of collective experience dating back to the 1980s, brings a wealth of expertise to the table, having navigated various major financial markets across Asia to North America.

Risk Warning: Trading financial products on margin carries a high degree of risk and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed the initial investment. Please ensure you fully understand the risks and take appropriate care to manage your risk.

