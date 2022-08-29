Good performance from Premma (medical supplies)

Supply chain issues amplifying cyclicality of sales for FMS (medical equipment)

Personnel investments set to support future growth

IPO guidance unchanged and SAR 60 mn in full year dividend paid in July’22

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Arabian International Healthcare Holding Company (“Tibbiyah” or the “Company”, 9530 on the Saudi Exchange’s Nomu - parallel market), a leading integrated healthcare solutions provider in Saudi Arabia, announced its financial results for the six months ended 30 June 2022 (“H1 2022”), reporting a decline in revenues and profitability on the prior comparable period (“H1 2021”). The unfavorable comparison is mostly driven by delayed sales in H1 2022 due to global supply chain disruption, as well as higher profitability Covid-19 related sales in H1 2021 which did not repeat in H1 2022. The above was anticipated, leads to a comparable growth in H1 excluding the impact of the one- offs and do not change the FY’22 growth profile of the Company.

Overall, the good performance from the medical supplies division (Premma) was offset by the impact of supply chain disruptions on the more volatile sales cycle of the Medical Equipment division (FMS) and investments in human capital to support our ambitious growth strategy. Net Debt at June’22 reduced by SAR 84 million when compared to June’21, along with active working capital management.

Mr. Alaa Ameen, Chief Executive Officer at Tibbiyah, commented: “Tibbiyah has continued to capitalize on the favorable dynamics of the domestic healthcare market, and the long-standing relationships with key business partners, to position the company on a solid path to become an integrated healthcare provider in the Kingdom, supported by our successful IPO on Nomu in March.”

“Despite the weak financial performance due to the skewed base of the prior year and supply chain issues impacting our sales cycles negatively, we are confident that our full year performance will be positive supported by a typically stronger second half and the investments we have made in our internal capabilities, including our people. We have already received during the period solid and healthy Orders Intake which is the fuel for our future.”

“We are focused on driving our growth plans and remain committed to diversifying our revenue streams by increasing our exposure to the private sector and to specialized Healthcare Services, which are key elements of our strategic direction. In this regard, we are pleased to have announced the recent joint ventures with BGI and Unilabs as well as the signing of a definitive Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) to acquire 51% in Innovative Care Company (‘NewYou’) which will greatly enhance the range of offerings to our customers, whilst reducing the impact of the cyclicality typical of our project business.”

FINANCIAL REVIEW

Revenues of SAR 215 million (H1 2021: SAR 249 million) declined due to lower sales volumes of medical equipment as a result of global supply chain disruptions delaying the fulfilment of customers’ orders. Our medical supplies division reported stronger revenue versus prior comparable period.

Gross profit of SAR 40.8 million declined 29.3% (H1 2021: SAR 57.7 million), predominantly due to the muted revenue performance during the period. This translated to a gross profit margin of 19% compared with 23.2% in H1 2021 which reflected heightened Covid-19 related demand. Gross profit margin for medical supplies remained stable, whilst gross profit margin for medical equipment was below the level achieved in H1 2021, reflecting the lower sales conversion level during H1 2022.

The above factors resulted in a net loss of SAR 20.7 million, compared to a net profit of SAR 5.1 million in H1 2021.

The positive impact of the 26.6% reduction in finance charges driven by active cash management and debt reduction, was largely diluted by the decline in sales volumes and the 21.4% rise in SG&A expenses, as Tibbiyah implemented various sales support measures to drive topline growth, including material investments in its personnel.

Cash and cash equivalents increased from SAR 11 million at the end of 2021 to SAR 20.9 million. Despite the adverse revenue activity and 29.3% Gross profit decline during the period when compared to H1 2021, the Company was able to maintain its Cash Flows from Operating Activities needs at SAR 79.6M.

Total borrowings declined 21% YoY to SAR 362.5 million, with enhanced management of cash flows and working capital requirements.

OPERATIONAL REVIEW

Premma (Medical Supplies) revenues continued to increase driven by continued rising demand, and an expansion of the Company’s market share as strategic initiatives and collaborations with new suppliers and key clients resulted in enhanced sales activity during the period.

FMS (Medical Equipment) revenues have suffered versus prior comparable period as global supply chains disruptions impacted the deliveries of orders during the period, leading to a delayed recognition of revenues, in addition to the already cyclical nature of the division, which sees the bulk of revenues usually generated during the second half of the year.

Strategic initiatives to ensure long term growth included the successful IPO of Tibbiyah on Nomu, the Saudi Exchange’s parallel market, marking an important milestone in the Company’s history. The Company has also expanded its portfolio of prime new suppliers to complement its current offerings. In addition, TIBBIYAH accelerated the diversification of its portfolio by opening new untapped markets and adding exposure to the private healthcare sector during the period.

Additionally, and as part of its diversification strategy, the Company has embarked into its Healthcare Services vertical and executed on the first concrete milestones as follows:

The signing of a definitive SPA to acquire a 51% stake in Innovative Care Company (‘NewYou’). New You is one of Saudi Arabia’s leading one-day surgery centre specializing in bariatric and plastic surgeries.

A 50:50 joint venture agreement with BGI Almanahil Health for Medical Services (BGI) to establish Saudi Advanced Medical Lab, a company that will provide specialized clinical laboratory testing and bioinformation services to a range of healthcare facilities within the public and private sectors.

The formation of Saudi European Diagnostics Company through a joint venture with Unilabs Diagnostics Ab (unilabs) to provide diagnostic imaging services to hospitals, medical centres and clinics as well as operate and manage diagnostic imaging divisions of some of the existing healthcare facilities in Saudi Arabia SEDC will be 49% owned by Tibbiyah.

STRATEGY AND OUTLOOK

Tibbiyah remains focused on leveraging its strong positioning and continued positive momentum in the Kingdom’s healthcare sector, to deliver on its strategic growth objectives. In line with the Company’s sustained initiatives to support the healthcare sector transformation under the Vision 2030 agenda, Tibbiyah is expanding its core portfolio into new higher margin specialized services, including in the private sector. This is primarily aimed at balancing the cyclicality of its project-based customers. Tibbiyah seeks to continue to be a provider of world- class integrated medical services and advanced solutions to a growing base of customers across the Kingdom.

Based on historical trends, Tibbiyah expects the second half of the year to see much stronger sales volumes, as delayed projects are completed and investments made in its infrastructure begin to materialize, to support gross profit margins.

Summary Financials (for the period ended 30 June 2022)

BALANCE SHEET (SAR million) 30 June 2022 31 December 2021 Current Assets 1,055.8 959.5 Non-Current Assets 64.1 67.1 Total Assets 1,119.9 1,026.6 Current Liabilities 729.4 556.0 Non-Current Liabilities 137.9 137.2 Total Liabilities 867.2 693.2 Total Equity 252.7 333.4 Total Liabilities and Shareholder Equity 1,119.9 1,026.6

INCOME STATEMENT (SAR million) 1H2022 1H2021 Revenue 215.2 249.2 Cost of revenue (174.4) (191.5) Gross Profit 40.8 57.7 Selling and marketing expenses (36.7) (30.3) General and administrative expenses (19.4) (15.9) Impairment loss on trade receivables and contract assets (1.6) (2.1) Other income, net 3.9 2.9 Share of profit of joint venture 2.9 5.4 Operating (Loss) / Profit (10.1) 17.7 Finance charges (4.1) (5.6) (Loss) / Profit Before Zakat (14.2) 12.1 Zakat (6.5) (7.0) (Loss) / Profit for The Period (20.7) 5.1 EPS (loss per share) (1.03) 0.25

CASH FLOW STATEMENT (SAR million) 1H2022 1H2021 Net cash from (used in) operating activities (79.6) (71.6) Net cash from (used in) investing activities 2.6 0.2 Net cash from (used in) financing activities 87.0 92.5 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 11.0 13.1 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 20.9 34.1

-Ends-

ABOUT TIBBIYAH

TIBBIYAH is a diversified healthcare holding Company founded in 2013 by Al Faisaliah Group to bring all its subsidiaries working in the healthcare sector under one umbrella. With 50 years of leadership supporting Saudi healthcare service providers improve the lives of Saudi Arabia’s population, TIBBIYAH continues to build on its enviable track-record of providing state-of-the-art fully integrated healthcare solutions and turnkey projects, including mega healthcare developments in Saudi Arabia.

TIBBIYAH has three main business units including its 100% owned Al Faisaliah Medical Systems Company (FMS) and International Healthcare Supplies Company (Premma) as well as Philips Healthcare Saudi Arabia Company, a 50:50 joint venture with Philips.

For more information, please visit https://www.tibbiyah.com/