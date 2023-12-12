The Thumbay Institute of AI in Healthcare is collaborating with MIT xPRO to launch a virtual course, "AI in Healthcare," aimed at elevating medical education and fostering knowledge exchange in the field of AI-driven healthcare solutions. This program will address the specific needs of the Thumbay Institute of AI in Healthcare and Gulf Medical University community, focusing on enhancing training, resource exchange, and professional development. This collaboration marks a significant step towards establishing The Thumbay Institute of AI in Healthcare as a leader in AI and healthcare advancements, addressing pressing challenges and setting a benchmark for excellence in the field.

Through this strategic partnership, MIT xPRO and the Thumbay Institute of Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare intend to improve cooperation through training initiatives, resource sharing, and expertise exchange. Speaking about the MoU, Professor Hossam Hamdy stated, "the signing of this partnership with MITxPro is part of our wider efforts to redefine the landscape of health professions education and innovation. Such agreements and collaborations showcase our commitment to leverage advanced technology and knowledge transfer, ensuring that our institution remains at the forefront of advancements in artificial intelligence and healthcare, thus, contributing to the growth of overall healthcare sector and solidifying our position as pioneers in the field."

Through the AI in Healthcare program at MITxPRO, clinical leaders, IT specialists, and business owners can fully utilize AI's potential in patient care. AI experts are playing a crucial role in determining the direction of healthcare technology at this critical juncture. As World Economic Forum reports indicated a the three-fold increase in AI implementation in US hospitals since 2020 and the reported 46% skills shortage in life sciences organizations, the program fills a critical need at a time when the global market for AI-based healthcare solutions is expected to reach USD 208 billion by 2030.

The Thumbay Institute of AI in Healthcare offers certificate programs, training, and the development of digital skills for healthcare workers in partnership with prestigious colleges like the University of Applied Sciences Upper Austria. In September 2023, the institute has begun full-fledged certificate programs, which aims to pave the way for the transition into long-duration programs as per the Ministry of Education UAE guidelines. Students who complete these programs will be equipped to develop AI solutions specifically suited to the health professions industry.