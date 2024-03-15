Fujairah:– Thumbay Hospital Fujairah recently inaugurated its state-of-the-art Ortho Spine Centre, marking a significant advancement in orthopedic healthcare services in the northern emirates. The centre was launched in the presence of Dr. CR. Sathyanarayanan, Medical Director, Dr. Gurjit Singh Monga, Chief Operating Officer, and Dr. Mohammed Zakeer Ahmed, Head of Department & Orthopedic Specialist, among others.

Speaking about the centre, Akbar Thumbay, Vice President, Thumbay Healthcare, said, “Our knowledge of the changing healthcare landscape and the needs of our community are greatly aligned with this New Ortho Spine Centre. Because musculoskeletal problems—particularly those involving the spine—are becoming more common, this centre serves as a hub for expert care, guaranteeing that each person gets the individualized attention they need. I have no doubt that this facility will be a great help to many, providing people in need with state-of-the-art services."

The centre aims to provide comprehensive orthopedic services, ensuring patients receive the highest quality care in joints replacement, arthroscopic surgery, pediatric orthopedics, and spinal surgeries.

Dr. Manvir Singh Walia, CEO of Thumbay healthcare division, expressed his enthusiasm about the centre, stating, "The newly opened Ortho Spine centre will offer expert care in various specialized areas, including total joints replacement, arthroscopic surgery, pediatric orthopedics, and spinal surgeries. With our team of skilled surgeons, patients can expect world-class orthopedic services and outpatient care available round-the-clock."

The dedicated team of physicians is equipped to handle diverse spinal disorders, offering personalized treatment plans tailored to each patient's needs. Dr. Mohammed Zakeer Ahmed, HOD & Orthopedic Specialist, emphasized the centre's commitment to excellence, saying, "Our expert physicians specialize in diagnosing and managing a wide range of spinal disorders, from simple back sprains to complex spine fractures. With years of experience in administering procedures for spinal treatments, our team ensures comprehensive and personalized care for every patient."

The hospital's focus on innovation and advanced medical technologies highlights its commitment to providing exceptional healthcare services to the community. Dr. CR. Sathyanarayanan, Medical Director, highlighted Thumbay Hospital Fujairah's dedication to innovation and quality, stating, "By bringing together highly skilled professionals and leveraging the latest medical technologies, we aim to establish Thumbay Hospital Fujairah as a centre of excellence across various specialties, ensuring superior healthcare services for our community."

The introduction of Orthospine clinics reflects the hospital's dedication to offering convenient and accessible orthopedic care to its patients. Dr. Gurjit Singh Monga, Chief Operating Officer, further reiterated the hospital's commitment to enhancing orthopedic services, stating, "Thumbay Hospital Fujairah is proud to develop its Orthopedic Department into a centre of excellence. We are pleased to announce the introduction of Orthospine clinics every Friday and Sunday, providing fast track services to our patients." To schedule appointments, kindly reach us at Phone: +971 9 2244233 or email us at thfujairah@thumbayhospital.ae.

