First Virtual Hospital on Metaverse to Interact with Patients and Improve patient experience.

First Yoga Studio and Fitness Studio on Metaverse providing fitness programs, Yoga for metaverse users.

Thumbay Group’s pioneering role in the region has led to create something unique futuristic with advanced facilities in education, healthcare, fitness. It is the first such project in the region and has put a road map for the next two years for Customers to access services on the Metaverse. The solution comprises building an application where users could create their avatars and interact with the metaverse platform. The users will have the ability to customize their avatars. The platform will support 25 languages.

Full-fledged Virtual Hospital to be built in a multi Phased project on metaverse platform providing patients with an Immersive experience in Healthcare. From Patient Experience center, Complete walkthrough of the hospital and Services. Tele -consultation, Multiple Doctors Consulting a case in a virtual clinic, Second Opinion from various doctors, Avatars in local language and dress to welcome patients in Medical tourism department. First AID and preventive health programs using AR/VR and AI programs to educate patients and suggest treatment plans.

Full-fledged Virtual Medical University to be built in a multi Phased project on metaverse platform providing students with an Immersive experience in Medical Education. The entire university and various labs at the gulf medical university will go on metaverse giving students the ability to learn in the virtual world, create their avatars interact with Teaching faculty and other students on metaverse. Practice skills on virtual patients and simulated 3D Labs with gamification techniques for fast learning.

Thumbay Groups Unique Phase one of the project will go live by the end of this year. Where Students, Patients and wellness enthusiasts and Community at large will benefit from the Technology platform developed by Thumbay Group on Metaverse taking the whole engagement to the next level.

Initially Gulf Medical University will educate New applicants with and Interactive way on Metaverse for Choosing the Right Health professions course and to take tour of the University and labs on Metaverse. The students can enroll to the courses as well as pay their fees in Crypto Currency through their crypto wallets.

The metaverse application will be developed by visualizing the Gulf Medical University and the prospective student will be able to create a base avatar. They could customize their avatar based on hair color and skin tone, which will have 2 options each. The receptionist at the university would greet the students in their native language. The platform will have the ability to auto-identify the language of the students using the IP address. First Phase Twenty-five different languages will be supported by the platform. The students could view the facilities and the list of courses offered by the university. They could enter the admission office where they could interact with the admission counselor for about ten minutes. They will also have the provision to visit two labs and explore it.

Initially the Thumbay Virtual Hospital on Metaverse will Educate patients with Preventive programs and provide Health tips also provide in Inpatient Hospital and Room experience for patients needing Elective Surgeries. The Telehealth Module Will Teleport Doctors to Metaverse and provide patients with Right Health Tips and Guidance. The students of Gulf Medical University will also use this technology for Role play and Virtual Patient Learning using AR/VR technologies.

Phase One of the - THUMBAY Hospital Patient Experience Center the Application will be developed by visualizing the Thumbay Medicity. The user will be able to create a base avatar. They could customize their avatar based on hair color and skin tone, which will have 2 options each. The receptionist at the hospital would greet the users in their native language. The platform will have the ability to auto-identify the language of the users using the IP address. Twenty-five different languages will be supported by the platform. The users could move to the Marhaba lounge, where they will be briefed about the Hospital and the services offered by an executive. They will have the provision to view the services offered and its details. A ten minutes interaction session with a doctor from a specific department will be made available for the user, in which they could also schedule a hospital visit.

The Body and Soul Wellness Studio will help Community at large to keep in pace with their fitness programs in metaverse and will be able to select Different Scenery in front for them to get motivated for doing their regular exercises. The Virtual Fitness studio will be equipped with various Exercise routines with the user and select. Full Body analysis will help the user to select appropriate Exercise routines.

The Application also will have a specific Yoga Training Module for Metaverse users to Learn Yoga and Conduct training with right postures shown to them on metaverse.

Dr. Thumbay Moideen said: “We Are very excited to take up this Initiatives and be in line with the developments of the future and explore all opportunities to develop our core business in Education, Healthcare, Research and Wellness domains. Thumbay Medicity is a unique Destination and regional hub of futuristic medical education, state-of-the-art healthcare, and cutting-edge research”

-Ends-

About Thumbay Hospital Network

The Thumbay Hospital network, which today has the distinction of being the biggest chain of private academic hospitals in the region, treats patients from as many as 175 countries. Thumbay Group’s Healthcare Division operates 8 academic hospitals having facilities of 800 inpatients beds, 10 family clinics/ Medical Center, 5 diagnostic labs, and 46 retail pharmacy outlets & First Drive through Pharmacy. The university and the network of Thumbay academic hospitals and clinics together train around 20 percent of the doctors and approximately 60 percent of the healthcare professionals in the country, creating a significant impact on the healthcare sector of the country and the region. The group employs over 3500 staff, out of which 400 are doctors. Thumbay Labs doing large number of RT-PCR Tests Daily and two Hospital with over 200 Beds Dedicated for Corona In-patient Treatment. The Thumbay Medical tourism department is very active in promoting all services under medical tourism speaking over 20 languages and having representative office in over 50 countries.

About Thumbay Medicity

Thumbay Medicity houses the Gulf Medical University – the region’s leading private medical university, Thumbay University Hospital - the largest private academic hospital in the region, Thumbay Dental Hospital - the first private dental hospital in the country and the largest academic dental hospital in the Middle East region’s private sector, and Thumbay Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation Hospital - the biggest state-of-the-art rehabilitation hospital in the country. It also has outlets of Thumbay Pharmacy – including the biggest robotic pharmacy, in addition to the central lab of Thumbay Labs – the biggest CAP accredited private diagnostic labs in the region. Also, there are leisure and hospitality amenities such as Body & Soul Health Club and Spa, Thumbay Food Court with 5 food brands having cuisine from Asia, India, China, South India and Arabic, The Terrace Restaurant, Blends & Brews Coffee Shoppe, as well as the Thumbay Housing Project coming soon. to accommodate 2500 staff and students. With its state-of-the-art facilities and superior amenities, Thumbay Medicity will attract a visitor population of 15,000 daily.