Ajman: Reinforcing its commitment to create an environment of positive change that result in greater community engagement, Thumbay Group has opened the gates of its prestigious Thumbay Medicity’s outdoor and indoor facilities to host a wide range of events. With a sprawling 1 million square feet, the site boasts an amphitheater, Thumbay Grounds, a food court, which are all a venue for meetings, conferences, and social occasions that are now open for booking.

The food court, meanwhile, offers a range of delicious and affordable options, from fast food to healthy choices, ensuring that there is something for everyone. And the venue for meetings, conferences, and social occasions is equipped with modern facilities and can accommodate groups of various sizes, making it the perfect choice for any event.

Whether one is planning a private or a corporate gathering, a team-building activity, a wedding reception, or a birthday party, the group’s outdoor facilities can cater to every need-making it an ideal location for any event. With plenty of space to accommodate larger groups, one can rest assured that everyone will be comfortable and have a great time. Moreover, Thumbay Grounds has a seating capacity of almost 3500 people, equipped with all the necessary amenities to make an event a success- from high-speed internet to modern audio-visual equipment and ample parking- the outdoor area has everything one would need to ensure a seamless and hassle-free experience for hosting sports tournaments to corporate gatherings.

Likewise, the group’s amphitheater can accommodate a large number of people and is an ideal location for hosting concerts, plays, and other performances. The amphitheater also provides an opportunity for local artists and performers to showcase their talents and for the community to come together and enjoy cultural events. Speaking about the initiative, Vignesh Unadkat, chief communications officer, Thumbay Group, said, “We understand that hosting events can be expensive, and that's why we're committed to providing free venues for our customers. We're proud to be able to provide these resources to our community, and we believe that our CSR initiative will help to support local businesses and promote a vibrant cultural scene.”

In addition to amenities and facilities, the group’s hospitality division boasts a team of experienced event planners that assist in planning, execution, and handling of all the details of event, leaving you free to enjoy and make lasting memories with guests.

For further information on bookings, please contact Mr. Farhad, Director Hospitality