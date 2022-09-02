

DUBAI, UAE — Urbie is the first company to integrate blockchain into sustainably designed smart home products aimed at tackling indoor air pollution -- known to be 5 times higher than outdoors. People can earn green crypto coins while they purify their indoor air. The coins can be used to plant trees, build water wells and do more to curb the negative impacts of climate change on rural communities.

The company is a biological air purification startup that leverages plant evolution and technology to absorb and neutralize common pollutants found indoors. The startup’s Biological Air Purifiers and Green Wall Purifiers have automated self-watering systems that are connected to a mobile App where people can monitor their indoor air quality and the number of green crypto coins earned from the hours of purification. In the near future, Urbie’s goal is to attach a carbon credit to their coins so users can trade their coins in crypto exchanges around the world.



Inspired by NASA, Urbie’s products utilize the natural filtering power of plants and manmade filters using naturally occurring materials to safely filter out harmful chemicals, viruses and bacteria found in homes, corporate offices, and hotels. The team plans to develop additional products in the near future, including green wall purifiers that accommodate larger spaces like corporate offices and hotels.



In addition to its innovative product offerings, Urbie boasts a strong social and environmental cause that is fully transparent and trackable with the help of blockchain.



Urbie was founded by Bilal and Bassel Jouni, two brothers who were born and raised in the UAE. They’ve been passionate about technology and the environment since childhood. Their love for environmental innovation was sparked by the environmental legacy of the late founding father of the UAE, H.H Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.



“As a kid born and raised in the UAE, I've always idolized H.H. Sheikh Zayed Al Nahyan and witnessed his devotion to transforming the desert into a green haven, said Bilal Jouni. "He changed the face of the UAE and gave the country an environmental conscience. And though he has passed, his legacy still lives on, especially today in the green economy work of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum and his son H.H. Sheikh Hamdan also popularly known as Fazza.”



To achieve its mission of bringing its products to the global market, Urbie is running an equity crowdfunding campaign through the Eureeca platform. Prospective investors can learn more at https://www.urbie.io/eureeca.



Alternatively, if you’re looking for a biological air purifier for your home or office space, you can pre-order one here https://urbie.io/order/.

