United Arab Emirates, Dubai: Mahzooz Saturday Millions, the UAE's leading weekly draw whose mission is to change people’s lives through its weekly prizes and community outreach, collaborated with Zulekha Hospital and SmartWoman (part of SmartLife Foundation), to host a breast cancer awareness event on October 31st, 2023, offering 100 female residents living in shared accommodation free consultation and X-ray mammogram vouchers.

SmartLife Foundation, whose long-term partnership with Mahzooz Saturday Millions has resulted in supporting and empowering thousands of blue-collar friends in the past three years, facilitated this year’s cancer prevention event at the Ejadah shared accommodation in Dubai.

During the event, Zulekha Hospital’s medical representative conducted a breast cancer education awareness session, demonstrating to the accommodation’s female residents, the best way to conduct breast self-examination.

Commenting on the initiative, Zanubia Shams, Co-Chairperson at Zulekha Hospital said: “Since the launch of our cancer prevention drive in 2012, over 15000 women took advantage of our free service, out of which, approximately five to seven cases of malignant cancers were detected each year during the screenings. It is through events such as this one that we are able to reach out to the community and empower women with knowledge and self-examination”.

“Mahzooz is founded with the purpose of making a positive impact in the society. Since its inception, we identified cancer awareness as a critical cause worthy of our support and commitment. For the past three years we have conducted several awareness and early detection campaigns across three women accommodations and succeeded to offer free breast examinations to more than 250 female patients to date. This year, we are extremely proud to partner with Zulekha Hospital on this initiative, in continuation of a collaborative effort to fight against cancer” said Suzan Kazzi, Head of CSR, and Communications at EWINGS, Managing Operator of Mahzooz.

Also present at the event, Namrata Lal, from SmartWoman said: “By collaborating with Mahzooz on this campaign, SmartLife Foundation reaffirms its commitment to the well-being of the blue-collar community. We truly appreciate Mahzooz’s dedication to this cause, helping us save lives”.

Mahzooz has partnered in the past with Zulekha hospital to raise awareness about colorectal cancer and has collaborated with SmartLife to support them in their mission to make a positive impact on the lives of the blue-collar community in the UAE.

