Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Universities Climate Network (UCN), chaired by NYU Abu Dhabi, welcomed today 13 additional higher education institutions from the UAE, bringing the total number of participating institutions to 24.

These include the Abu Dhabi Polytechnic, Abu Dhabi University, Ajman University, Al Ain University, American University in Dubai, American University in the Emirates, De Montfort University Dubai, Emirates College for Advanced Education, Heriot-Watt University Dubai, University of Sharjah, Rabdan Academy, University of Birmingham Dubai, and University of Wollongong in Dubai.

The recently launched UCN comprises UAE-based universities and higher education institutions working together to drive engagement among youth and academia in the lead up to COP28 UAE. This includes collaborating on research and innovation for climate solutions, as well as facilitating dialogues, workshops, and public events, among other activities.

COP28 UAE will take place at Expo City Dubai from November 30 to December 12, 2023. The Conference is expected to convene over 70,000 participants, including heads of state, government officials, international industry leaders, private sector representatives, academics, experts, youth, and non-state actors.

For more information about the UCN, please visit this page.

Members of the Universities Climate Network (UCN) to date include:

Abu Dhabi Polytechnic Abu Dhabi University Ajman University Al Ain University American University in Dubai

University of Sharjah

American University in the Emirates American University of Sharjah Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy De Montfort University Dubai Emirates College for Advanced Education Heriot-Watt University Dubai Higher Colleges of Technology Khalifa University Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence Mohammed Bin Zayed University for Humanities National Defence College NYU Abu Dhabi Rabdan Academy Sorbonne University UAE University University of Birmingham Dubai University of Wollongong in Dubai Zayed University

COP28 UAE:

As mandated by the Paris Climate Agreement, COP28 UAE will deliver the first ever Global Stocktake – a comprehensive evaluation of progress against climate goals.

The UAE will lead a process for all parties to agree upon a clear roadmap to accelerate progress through a pragmatic global energy transition and a “leave no one behind” approach to inclusive climate action.

