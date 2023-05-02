United Arab Emirates, Dubai: Taking forward their vision to provide a conducive environment for artists and content creators; Thinksmart Hub, the UAE’s only state-of-the-art facility to provide a range of services in content creation, has announced an exclusive collaboration with Mawaheb Art Studio for the EMIGALA. With a shared vision to hone, encourage and promote artists across diverse abilities; this unique partnership witnessed an enthusiastic response from the artists of determination.

Under the unique and first-of-its-kind initiative outside their design space located in Al Quoz; Thinksmart Hub has set up a star-shaped pop-up at the elite EMIGALA Red Carpet that’s completely donned with creative expressions on canvas by artists of determination belonging to Mawaheb Art Studio, Dubai. The specially curated art gallery puts the spotlight on star artists that need to be supported with such unconventional partnerships to hail their creative geniuses.

Speaking of the collaboration; Lina Husri (Founder of Thinksmart Hub), stated: “When we established Thinksmart Hub, the idea was to offer a creative platform where content creators could curate content of quality across diverse topics. While I have always been passionate about associating with artists, little did I know that it will lead me to a zen experience that knows no boundaries. We’re truly humbled and it’s an honour that we have been able to give our artists of determination a well-deserving platform where their works of art will be viewed by art connoisseurs and beyond. For us, they are truly the stars of this red-carpet event and we hope to continue providing them with fine opportunities that’ll further help them explore their potential.”

Thinksmart Hub at its Al Quoz facility has been providing content creators with world-class equipment, backdrops, and production facilities to create quality content for various social media platforms. The recent association with Mawaheb Art Studio for the EMIGALA is taking forward Thinksmart Hub’s vision to believe in the free-spirited creation of art across diverse abilities. The start-shaped pop-up is divided into artistic corners, each of them distinguished with unique expressions of art, colours, and design. The initiative is also in-sync with EMIGALA’s philosophy to honour deserving talent across various fields of arts. The pop-up is abuzz with transparent expressions and unique imaginations on canvas by artists of determination. The space truly portrays the grit, passion, and perseverance of these star artists who find art as a way of expressing their perspective on life.

Confirming the association, an elated Wemmy de Maaker (Director of Mawaheb Art Studio and Café) said; “A platform like the Emmy Gala red carpet to display artworks created by people of determination is nothing short of an award in itself for us. What started in 2010 as a creative space to help people with unique abilities explore their potential is today, making its presence felt on an international platform. I’m truly grateful for this association with Thinksmart Hub and EMIGALA. Opportunities like these do not just aid in building bridges of art toward equality, acceptance, and integration but also help build confidence in artists and unite societies to help build an inclusive future.”

