Abu Dhabi, UAE: His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the Arab Youth Center, emphasized the role of youth in shaping the future and leading development paths.

This came during his visit to the Arab Youth Center (AYC) in Abu Dhabi where he met with the members of the AYC and approved the center's plan for 2023 and the Center’s strategy for the next five years aimed at empowering Arab youth in their countries.

Continuous commitment to empowering Arab youth

His Highness affirmed the Arab Youth Center's continued commitment to empowering Arab youth to be the driver of development in their society and an active contributor to human progress, based on their capabilities and skills, while utilizing the empowering ecosystem to transform their creative ideas into reality.

His Highness said: " With the support of their leaders, countries and societies, young people today are in an advanced position to benefit from technological development, digital transformation and scientific research applications to lead development in their societies and build the future they aspire to, driven by their ambitions and limitless determination."

His Highness indicated that the Arab Youth Center plan for 2023 will focus on Arabic identity and language, building personality, as well as consolidate positive citizenship values and build capabilities and skills, which leads to more progress in the youth sector in the Arab region.

His Highness commended the efforts of the Arab Youth Center team, which is keen to share the model of youth empowerment in the UAE with everyone, and to continuously contribute to the building Arab youth’s capabilities, which reflects positively on the progress and prosperity of societies in the Arab world.

This year's achievements and next year's plan

His Highness was briefed on the outputs of the Young Arab Media Leaders Program, the Arab Youth Podcast Training Program, and the Arab Youth Technology Fellowship (AYTF) Program for Arab Youth; and the initiatives of Audio Books and Arab Youth Blogs, and the efforts of members of the Youth Development Delegates in the Arab Region, and the impact, plans and programs of the Arab Youth Councils for Climate Change and Scientific Research, in addition to the outputs of the Arab Youth Meeting for Young Leaders in partnership with the World Government Summit 2022 and ongoing preparations for the second edition next February.

His Highness directed the adoption of the new Arab Youth Center strategy for the next five years to focus on four main pillars related to building capacities and focusing on skills, promoting positive citizenship, strengthening the connection to the Arabic language and identity, and developing the youth work sector in the Arab region. Under the pillar of building capabilities and skills, the AYC will seek to provide opportunities for personal development, build capabilities and refine skills through training programmes, specialized forums, events, initiatives, and joint projects. While the positive citizenship pillar will focus on instilling a sense of active citizenship among Arab youth in their societies and raising awareness of their responsibilities towards their future and their countries.

Data and partnerships as enablers

The Arab Youth Center strategy will be based on key enablers, which are data and studies based on the concept of listening to young people and actively engaging them in designing initiatives, providing solutions and sharing results with all stakeholders of empowering Arab youth in the public and private sectors, in addition to building partnerships by working with governments, companies and Arab and international organizations concerned with youth work sector to empower young people and achieve their aspirations in various programs and initiatives.