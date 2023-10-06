RecFaces debuted at Intersec, which was held in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on October 3-5, 2023. After the country's management announced plans to technologically modernize the region and boost its tourist appeal, world security leaders are eager to present the best practices in the safety and comfort experience of tourists.

During the exhibition RecFaces had various meetings with technology partners, such as Milestone Systems, LenelS2, Bosch Security Systems, with whom the RecFaces software has integration.

“This is the first time we have participated at the Intersec exhibition. It can be said that this is our debut. We are overwhelmingly pleased that we were visited by those who have known our company for a long time, but only in online format,” noted Eugenia Marina, Business Development Director, MENA region, RecFaces.

The visitors of the exhibition showed genuine interest in face recognition solutions designed for video identification in the stream, complementing the capabilities of classic ACS, as well as for reliable time tracking.

The biometric software development company presented a live demonstration of its physical security products at the stand. Visitors to their booth had a unique opportunity to see with their own eyes such solutions as Id-Guard, developed for identification in video streams received from video surveillance systems or cameras. The Id-Gate solution for enriching ACS with facial biometrics capabilities was also presented. Guests could add their profile to the terminal and witness how the system grants access by face. A special interest was aroused by the Id-Logon solution that provides access to operating and information systems using facial recognition technology.

On the final day of the Intersec exhibition, Mohammed Bajarsh, Head of Pre-Sales in MENA, RecFaces, made a presentation at the Tech Stage on "Case Study: Facial recognition to improve security at transportation infrastructure facilities". RecFaces shared with market participants its own practical expertise and experience in implementing facial biometrics at such significant facilities as airports, government institutions, industrial enterprises and shopping centers. The report received well-deserved attention from the exhibition visitors.

"The audience's keen interest in security issues and the use of facial recognition technology was noticeable throughout the presentation" said Mohammed Bajarsh. "Some of them came purposefully after a meeting at the Airport Innovation Conference where a number of security and user experience issues for the airport segment were raised".

The exhibition visitors’ interest in products and technology indicates that Saudi Arabia is completely ready for new high-tech projects and breakthrough development.