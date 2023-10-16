Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: flynas, the national air carrier and the leading low-cost airline in the Middle East and the world has been crowned by the World Travel Awards (WTA) as The Middle East’s leading Low-Cost Airline in 2023, extending its winning streak of the prestigious aviation award to 9 years in a row since 2015.

flynas received the accolade in a ceremony held in Dubai on October 15 in the presence of top officials and experts from the travel and tourism industries.

On this occasion Bander Almohanna, flynas CEO and Managing Director said: "It's a great source of pride for us to be recognized for the 9th year in a row by the World Travel Awards. It's an extraordinary endorsement to achieve this winning streak and a wonderful testimony that we are on the right path. This fantastic recognition of the great efforts of our team and insightful vision of our Board of Directors comes in time to endorse flynas as a regional and world leader in low-cost aviation."

"This new achievement comes after naming flynas as the 4th best Low-Cost airline in the world and maintaining its leading position as the best LCC in the Middle East by the International Skytrax Organization. The global recognition sharpens our determination to move forward in implementing the growth and expansion plan that we launched last year in a way that enhances our capabilities to contribute effectively to achieving the objectives of the Pilgrims Experience Program (PEP) to facilitate access to the Two Holy Mosques and the National Civil Aviation Strategy to connecting the Kingdom with 250 international destinations and to reach 330 million passengers and to attract 100 million tourists annually by 2030," Almohanna added.

Established in 1993, the World Travel Awards celebrates excellence across all key sectors of the travel, tourism, and hospitality industries and is recognized globally today as the ultimate hallmark of industry excellence. The awards are decided through a months-long voting process with the participation of industry insiders and travellers.

Earlier this year, flynas was nominated by the International Skytrax Organization as the 4th Best Low-Cost Airline in the world and kept its leading position as the Best LCC in the Middle East for 2023, for the sixth time in a row.

In an assessment by the non-profit organization APEX, one of the most significant international airline associations, which included 600 airlines of various categories worldwide, flynas came in the four-star category, the highest category for low-cost airlines worldwide.

With the Board of Directors' approval to increase new aircraft orders to 250 aircraft to position flynas as the largest low-cost airline in the Middle East, flynas is committed to keeping expanding its network in accordance with the growth and expansion strategy launched by the leading LCC early last year under the slogan "We Connect the World to the Kingdom," and to cater to the growing demand from travellers seeking a seamless, affordable and value-driven travel experience.

flynas connects more than 70 domestic and international destinations with more than 1500 weekly flights and has flown more than 60 million passengers since its launch in 2007, with the aim to reach 165 domestic and international destinations, in line with the objectives of the Saudi Vision 2030.