MANAMA: The Westin and Le Meridien City Centre Bahrain held a media event on October 19, 2022 to present Nasmat Arena, their newest venue for the biggest football event of the year.

Starting next month, Nasmat Arena will cater to football lovers and will be offering great food & beverage promotions while you support your favorite team with indoor and outdoor seating options located by the poolside of The Westin City Centre Bahrain.

