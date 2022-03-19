Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development has announced that the third edition of its highly renowned Venturist Entrepreneurship Spring Camp for aspiring young entrepreneurs is now open for registration. The camp will start on Monday 28th March and will run through Thursday 7th April, the programme is designed to instil the spirit of innovation and entrepreneurism while allowing young people between the ages of 10 and 17 to think outside the box. The Venturist Entrepreneurship Spring Camp2022 will offer a mix of workshops and private sessions with renowned speakers along with an overall understanding of topics related to business, marketing, and public relations, the key elements that come together to form any fast-progressing business.

HE Alia Al Mazrouei, Advisor to the Chairman of Khalifa Fund stated: “Khalifa Fund is always identifying new innovative ways to empower the UAE’s youth; it’s imperative that we serve the next generation with resources and efforts which will enable them to unlock their entrepreneurial potential. The key aim of the Venturist is to provide a high-quality camp that is specifically aimed towards youths who show an interest in enterprise. We want to encourage idea generation, collaboration, and create an acute understanding of what’s required to be successful in business.”

Her Excellency added: “With the UAE’s focus on creating an ecosystem where young people can thrive, we believe this programme is equipping young people with the right skills and aptitude needed to thrive in the business world and go on to be the industry leaders of tomorrow.”

In its latest edition, the Venturist is building on the recognition and response that it has received from its two preceding sessions where more than 200 specially selected students participated. The Camp brings together an esteemed line-up of teachers, entrepreneurs, and speakers to help attendees navigate through the programme. The participants will work in groups with specialist tutors and build on their business ideas. The programme also aims to teach innovation and invention, logo design, marketing, promotion, prototyping, budget and finance, and business plan development. Towards the end of Venturist, participants will pitch well-thought-out business ideas to a committee of entrepreneurs and representatives.

The Venturist Entrepreneurship Spring Camp will initially open up to 100 hopeful students who meet specific criteria, with a potential of another 100 students being accepted depending on demand. To learn more about the selection criteria and how to register, please visit https://www.eightyouth.com/venturist

About Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development

Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development was established in 2007, by the virtue of the Law 14 of 2005 and its amendments, in the implementation of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi. The Khalifa Fund works as an independent, not-for-profit economic development agency of the Government of Abu Dhabi for the development and support of small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs).

The Fund helps to develop local enterprises in Abu Dhabi through instilling and enriching an investment culture amongst UAE nationals. The Fund also seeks to support and develop SMEs in the Emirate.

Khalifa Fund was founded in 2007 with a total capital of AED 300 million, which gradually increased in 2008 to AED 1 billion, in order to meet the growing demand for the Fund’s services. In 2011, the Fund’s total capital was increase to AED 2 billion, and the Fund covered all of the UAE through a network of branches.

