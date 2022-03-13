5.3% monthly growth in transactions values

1.7% decrease compared to February 2021

Farghaly: Deals between 1 and 3 Million Riyals accounted for 60% of the transactions

Al-Kaabi: 105 Million Riyals the value of the largest deal executed during the last month

Utopia Monthly Index infographics

Doha - Qatar: The value of real estate transactions in the State of Qatar recorded 1.74 billion Riyals during last February with a monthly growth of 5.3% compared to last January, while the value of transactions decreased by 1.7% compared to February from year 2021.

The last February witnessed the execution of 445 real estate deals, with a growth of 13%, according to the data of the weekly real estate bulletin issued by the Real Estate Registration Department at the Ministry of Justice from 1 to 28 February 2022.

Deals of the month:

The monthly real estate index issued by the Market Research Department at Utopia properties company, indicated that the real estate deals that were executed during the last month varied to include 204 houses deals, 203 deals of vacant land, 17 deals of residential buildings, two apartment complexes, four commercials buildings, eight Multi-Purpose Vacant Lands and six multi- purpose buildings.

In terms of selling prices during last February, Utopia Index stated that the average sale of vacant land deals amounted to 286 Riyals per square foot, while the average selling price of houses deals amounted to 445 Riyals per foot, and the average sale of residential building deals was 1262 Riyals per foot.

For the second month in a row, Al Rayyan municipality acquired the largest percentage of the value and number of deals during February 2022, with 134 real estate deals representing 30% of the total number of deals, with a value of 726.1 Million Riyals, which constitutes approximately 42% of the total transactions values during the month.

Ready real estate:

Mr. Mohamed Farghaly, CEO of Utopia properties, said: "The last month witnessed the acquisition of ready-made properties on the bulk of the transactions values ​​and volumes, with a value exceeding one Billion Riyals and constituted 58% of the total transaction values. It also acquired 52.5% of the number of transactions. These deals varied between houses, residential buildings, apartment complexes as well as commercial buildings and multi- purpose building, as this type of buildings has the largest demand among investors during the current period, all in light of the investors’ looking for quick revenues, in addition to the relative decrease in their recorded average prices compared to previous years”.

He added, “the price map also indicates the continued acquisition of small deals between one and three Million Riyals on the bulk of the number of deals, as they accounted for 60% of the number of deals executed during the last month. While the month witnessed only the execution of 42 deals whose values ​​ranged between five to 10 Million Riyals, and 17 deals ranging from 10 to 20 Million Riyals”.

Notable deals:

Mr. Rashid Fahd Al-Ajlan Al-Kaabi, General Manager of Utopia properties, indicated that the monthly index also monitored the presence of a number of relatively large deals, the most prominent of which was the deal of a commercial building in Muaither in Al-Rayyan municipality at a value of 105 Million Riyals at a price of 1038 Riyals per foot. Last month also witnessed the sale of a vacant land in Bu Sidra at a value of 90 Million Riyals, with ​​40.14 thousand square meters, at a price of 208 Riyals per foot. Thirdly, there was a deal to sell a residential complex in Al-Gharafa area with a value of 46.3 Million Riyals and an area of ​​7,231 square meters at a selling price of 595 Riyals per foot.

Al-Kaabi added that the coming period may witness more new investments into the Qatari real estate market, in light of the continued easing of restrictions imposed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the gradual return of commercial and tourism movement, in addition to the relative stability witnessed in the region, which is one of the most important factors attracting real estate investments during the current period.

20 deals worth 80 Million Riyals in Al Thumama

Al Thumama area in Doha Municipality witnessed the execution of 20 real estate deals during the transactions of last February, the rest of the total amounted to 80 Million Riyals and an average of 4 Million Riyals per deal.

The deals in Al Thumama during the last month varied between 12 deals of vacant land worth 55.7 Million Riyals, with an average selling price of 314 Riyals per foot. While the lowest price came at 206 Riyals per foot, through the sale of a large vacant land with an area of ​​approximately 14.5 thousand square meters, with a value of 32 Million Riyals.

Al Thumama also witnessed the execution of 8 housing deals, worth 24.6 Million Riyals, with an average of 573 Riyals per foot. The highest price was 805 Riyals per foot for a house with an area of ​​450 square meters and a value of 3.9 Million Riyals, while the lowest price was 404 Riyals per foot for a house with an area of ​​598 square meters and a value of 2.6 Million Riyals.

Al Thumama area is the most prominent emerging area within the Doha Municipality areas. Last January, it witnessed 9 deals worth 25 Million Riyals, as well as it was one of the most prominent areas in real estate transactions last year, where it witnessed 188 deals worth about 945 Million Riyals.

-Ends-