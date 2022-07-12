Al Ain: The United Arab Emirates University will host a research debate on the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), inviting teams from each university in the UAE to its campus in Al Ain during the period 24th – 27th October 2022. The event serves the university’s role in providing evidence-based research to the community and raising awareness of important global developments. The initiative supports the contribution of the university to the creation of a knowledge-based society thus supporting achievement of the SDGs themselves.

Prof. Ahmed Murad, Associate Provost for Research said that the inter-university research debate considers as part of the university to support the national efforts to raise society’s awareness of the importance of the SDGs and supports their achievement. He said, “The competition requires students to debate their ideas and suggestions for resolving the challenges related to the 17 global goals present”.

Each university in UAE must nominate a team of four students by August 31st, 2022. The teams will participate in a knockout competition with the winning team at each stage is promoted to the next round. Prizes will be awarded to teams gaining 1st, 2nd, and 3rd places.

Judging criteria will include knowledge of the SDGs and their application, the analytic use of scientific evidence, the clarity of concepts used, critical thinking, innovation, the quality of the team’s final summary presentation, the coordination and participation of team members, and time management. The judges will be a panel of specialist technical experts. The Debate will focus on discovering the talented students.