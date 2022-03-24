Expo 2020 Dubai: At the United Arab Emirates University (UAEU) Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, the UAEU brought His Excellency Dr. Zaki Anwar Nusseibah, Cultural Adviser to the President of the UAE and the Chancellor of UAEU His Excellency , Ghannam Al Mazrouei, Secretary-General of the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (ETCC), H.E. Rashed Al Balooshi, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, His Highness Hareb Almheiri, Acting Executive Director of the Abu Dhabi Residents Office, along with diverse individuals and organisations whom all have a stake in preparing university graduates to take up responsible and productive roles in a future that is unpredictable and subject to constant change.

Addressing the assembly, H.E Dr. Zaki Nusseibeh, Cultural Adviser to the President of the UAE and the Chancellor of UAEU said, “At UAEU we priorities the development of students’ attitudes, skills, knowledge, and aspirations. Moreover, we seek to enable students to identify their own strengths and ambitions. We wish to nurture a set of values that motivate our graduates to be useful in the development of their communities, their nation, their region, and their world.”

The Chancellor offered his thanks to the organizers and to all stakeholders gathered at the to discuss the future career preparation of university students. He said that their work serves one of the essential purposes of any university. In particular, he thanked H.E Ghannam Al Mazrouei , Secretary-General of ETCC, H.E. Rashed Al Balooshi, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, and H.E Hareb Al Mheiri - Acting Executive Director of Abu Dhabi Residents office, for their contribution to the event, Total Energies EP UAE for offering their Student Leadership Program, and Ms. Serine Srouji, Government Alliance Partner at LinkedIn for her insights into changes in the recruitment market.

The Chancellor then gave guidance to the assembly. H.E said, “Today your discussions concerning what is necessary to prepare students for work in a future that is ever-changing and unpredictable. In my view, it will be useful for you to bear in mind the importance of the UAE’s ten national principles for the future 50 years. These principles teach us that, as we prepare students to forge their own future directions, we must also teach them to pursue tolerance and peace, global awareness and openness, and sustainability and security. As we prepare students to be innovative, flexible, and entrepreneurial, we must also teach them to value diversity, to work productively with others, and to approach their endeavors with a humanitarian spirit.”

H.E Ghannam Al Mazrouei, for his part, emphasised on ETCC’s desire to strengthen its relationship with the UAEU and expand cooperation horizons with it to ensure the establishment of an effective and permanent national system to support national cadres, invest in human talent, and provide graduates with professional opportunities that match their abilities and capabilities.

H.E said: "We want to combine our efforts with UAEU to contribute to the growth of the local community as well as provide training and development for graduates in diverse sectors in a way that matches the needs of future employers. Through exchanging information about UAEU graduates, contributing to the participation and registration of graduates through the NAFIS platform, and providing national talent specialized in various fields by the university, the NAFIS program will collaborate with the university in a way that contributes to enhancing the efficiency of Emiratis and employing them in the private sector.”

The ETCC, according to H.E Al Mazrouei, will hold introductory and educational sessions, as well as explanatory workshops, to familiarize graduates with the objectives, initiatives, programs, and benefits offered by "NAFIS" to encourage them to participate and register in the program, and pursue careers in the private sector.

