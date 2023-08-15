Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Ability Pediatric Rehabilitation Medical Center (APRMC) in Abu Dhabi has become the first Center in the UAE to be awarded the CARF Accreditation for their early intervention, child, and youth services which provide specialized support to children and adolescents with autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

The CARF (Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities) International accreditation provides a visible symbol that assures the public of a service provider's commitment to continually enhancing the quality of their services and programs, as well as their demonstrated conformance to internationally accepted standards.

Elaborating on the development, Chasity Chamberlin, CARF International’s Managing Director of Employment and Community Services said that “These types of services are designed to provide to the child / adolescent and their family, a variety of resources and support that reflect on sound research for optimal progress, and to establish a lifetime of positive learning and behaviors.”

Melloney Smit, Operations Manager at Ability Pediatric Rehabilitation Medical Center also stated that: “We are extremely honoured to be awarded the CARF Accreditation for our autism program, as it speaks volumes for the quality of care which we have developed and deliver. We aspire to create greater awareness and to be seen as a frontrunner in the treatment of ASD”.

With the prevalence of autism worldwide on the rise, the UAE Government approved the National Policy for Persons with Autism Spectrum Disorder, in April 2021, which is set to raise the quality of their life, upgrade their skills, support their families and caregivers, and increase the public’s awareness of autism in general. Aligned with the UAE’s guidelines, APRMC aspires to play an active and collaborative role in this regard by delivering unrivalled facilities and world-class quality care standards.

About Ability Pediatric Rehabilitation Medical Center

Hayati Health Center’s “Ability Pediatric Rehabilitation Medical Center” is dedicated to the highest standards of healthcare for children and adolescents. The Center provides state-of-the-art services, including a variety of professional therapy services specifically developed for children on the autism spectrum disorder (ASD) range. Operated by highly qualified and specialized health care professionals, APRMC is committed to supporting young patients with the care needed for them to develop to their maximum potential.

