Dubai, UAE – The UAE hospitality sector continues to attract guests from all over the world, and Expo 2020, in particular, has played a vital role in raising hotels occupancy rates in Dubai with more than 22 million visits to the world’s fair. Over the first ten months of last year, the sector has also witnessed 64% hotel occupancy rate on an annual basis which is one of the highest rates in the world.

Moussa El Hayek, Chief Operating Officer of Al Bustan Centre & Residence confirmed that the UAE’s keenness to host international events such as Expo 2020 has greatly contributed to stimulating the national economy and enabling the hospitality sector to cope with the global changes and limiting the effects of the pandemic thanks to the continuous support provided by the UAE government to the hospitality sector.

He explained that the change in consumer behaviour during the last two years has led to the development of new strategies that include providing more unique experiences to the guests and more personalized services to meet the changing needs of the individuals and groups in addition to taking all precautionary and safety measures.

“The hospitality sector in Dubai and the UAE is characterized by its flexibility and high adaptability to global changes and represents a role model in the ability to maintain agility and continuous growth”, Moussa Al Hayek said. He also pointed out that Al Bustan Center and Residence has witnessed the growth of the national economy and has been able over the last twenty five years to maintain steady growth and establish strategic partnerships which have made it a preferred destination for tourists and businessmen in Dubai over the past years. The centre also looks forward to receiving more tourists and residents in the coming years having welcomed millions of visitors over the past two decades.

Moussa Al Hayek extended his sincere thanks to the UAE government for providing continuous support to the hospitality and tourism sector and improving its efficiency. He said that Al Bustan Center and Residence is providing in the occasion of its 25th anniversary valuable gifts to the guests including offers on daily and long term bookings at the best available rate on limited rooms. Guests can book monthly or yearly stays between April 1 to 15, 2022 to avail 25% discount. Plus, booking a minimum of three (3) consecutive nights from April 1 to 30 provides the chance to win 25 complimentary night stays following terms and conditions. And more giveaways are also awaiting the centre followers on social media.