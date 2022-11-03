Organized under the auspices of the Ministry of Housing & Urban Planning, the high-profile annual event, celebrates the highest-level achievements across the construction, infrastructure and real estate sectors.

The award ceremony was attended by H.E. Dr. Khalfan Al Shueili, Minister of Housing & Urban Planning, as the chief guest for the event

The Sustainable City – Yiti, a joint venture between Diamond Developers and Oman Tourism Development Company (OMRAN Group), was recognized with ‘Best Sustainable Project’ and ‘Best Sustainable Development’ awards.

The project was rewarded for its innovative sustainable solutions and effective environmental, social and economic management, setting global benchmarks in sustainable development.

Muscat: The Sustainable City - Yiti (TSC - Yiti), Oman's first fully sustainable city and the largest sustainable community in the Middle East, bagged two prestigious awards at the 10th edition of the Dossier Construction Awards & Summit (DCIAS). The project won both the 'Best Sustainable Project' and 'Best Sustainable Development' accolades for providing the highest standards of environmental, social, and economic sustainability. This includes clean energy production, recycling, vertical farming, and the adoption of clean and sustainable transportation, as well as other solutions that improve residents' quality of life and reduce their carbon footprint.

The project was launched earlier this year, as a joint venture between Diamond Developers, the leading company in developing sustainable communities, and Oman Tourism Development Company (OMRAN Group), as phase 1 of the Yiti Integrated Tourism Development Masterplan.

Bringing together the leading names and recognizing the top performers across construction, infrastructure, real estate, manufacturing and design & engineering consultancy, the Dossier Construction Awards & Summit is renowned and established as a mark of international excellence. The award ceremony was held in Sheraton Oman hotel in the presence of H.E. Dr. Khalfan Al Shueili, Minister of Housing & Urban Planning and leaders across various industry. Hashil bin Obaid al Mahrouqi, CEO of Omran Group received the awards on behalf of The Sustainable City - Yiti.

In response to the win, Hashil bin Obaid al Mahrouqi, CEO of Omran Group said: “We are honored to have The Sustainable City - Yiti recognized at this year's Dossier Construction Awards & Summit. This stands as a testament to our unwavering commitment to reaching our sustainable development goals and creating an eco-conscious community that is harmoniously aligned with the distinct geography of the region. It also underlines our strategy to bringing significant in-country value, by generating employment opportunities, and giving local talents the necessary exposure to international markets, and the opportunity to learn from experts in the field.”

“TSC - Yiti is a pioneering project that can transform the entire global sustainable development paradigm, built on an inclusive and integrated philosophy, bringing the highest sustainability standards and the best quality of life, in alignment with the Oman 2040 vision."- he added.

Located on the picturesque coastline, overlooking the Gulf of Oman, TSC - Yiti brings together a pioneering vision of sustainability and an unparalleled quality of community living to Oman.

Spread across 86 hectares, the project overlooks the beautiful Gulf of Oman and is strategically located 30km from central Muscat. The community encompasses villa clusters, apartments, hotels urban farming, a central plaza with a mall, school, nursery, an institute, medical clinics, a rehabilitation center, a museum, a green mosque, sports complex, equestrian centre, and will be able to accommodate up to 10,000 visitors and residents.

The Sustainable City - Yiti is expected to be completed in 2025, driving the industry towards a net zero journey in alignment with the 2050 climate targets.

