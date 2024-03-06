Riyadh: The Sports Boulevard project, the world’s largest linear park, has been honored with the prestigious KSA 2024 Construction Innovation Awards in the category of “Mega Project of the Year". This distinguished recognition underscores the project's innovative approach to urban development and its commitment to creating a world-class destination for sports, leisure, and community engagement.

"We are incredibly honoured to receive this award," said Jayne McGivern, CEO of the Sports Boulevard Foundation. "This recognition is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our team, and it reinforces our commitment to delivering a project that will benefit the community for generations to come."

Designed to revolutionize the cityscape of Riyadh The Sports Boulevard project will transform the landscape of Riyadh city. Spanning over 135km, the project will feature more than 4.4 million square meters of greenery and open spaces, and up to 50 multi-disciplinary sports facilities with an integrated infrastructure.

The KSA Construction Innovation Awards 2024 stands as a prominent platform celebrating the achievements of construction professionals across the region construction professionals. The awards strive to recognize individual excellence, corporate entities, and project success. Companies are invited to nominate the people, projects, and initiatives and initiatives that exemplify excellence, with recognition across 35 distinct categories.

About the Sports Boulevard

The Sports Boulevard project extends more than 135 kilometers on Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Road connecting Wadi Hanifah in the West with Wadi Al Sulai in the East through a grid of safe green pathways for pedestrians, cyclists, athletes, and horse-riders. The project includes over 4.4 million square meters of greenery and open spaces, and up to 50 multidisciplinary sports facilities. Artistic landmarks feature throughout. In addition, there are several unique districts and investment zones, totalling an area which exceeds 2.3 million square meters.

To find out more about the project, visit the Sports Boulevard website: https://sportsboulevard.sa/en.