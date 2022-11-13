Amman, Jordan – The Ritz-Carlton, Amman was recently named the World’s Leading Luxury Hotel 2022 at the World Travel Awards Grand Final Ceremony. The event was held at Al Bustan Palace, a Ritz-Carlton Hotel, in Muscat, Oman, on November 11, bringing together travel industry leaders from across the globe.

The award was presented to the General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Amman, Tareq Derbas, in recognition of the hotel’s outstanding performance and unparalleled hospitality services for leisure and business segments alike.

Last month, the luxury hotel hosted the World Travel Awards’ Middle East Gala Ceremony 2022, where they obtained their first award, being named the Middle East’s Leading Luxury Hotel & Spa.

Commenting on the occasion, Derbas said, “After proudly hosting the World Travel Awards’ Middle East Gala Ceremony last month, we at The Ritz-Carlton, Amman are absolutely honored to receive such stellar recognition at the global Grand Final Ceremony in Oman. Being named the World’s Leading Luxury Hotel 2022 is an incredible testament to the dedication and passion of our esteemed ladies and gentlemen and their tireless pursuit of excellence.”

In addition to taking its place as the Kingdom’s premier upscale hospitality destination, The Ritz-Carlton, Amman is home to a number of remarkable dining destinations, including its signature Italian restaurant, Roberto’s, which was inaugurated in June 2022, and is situated on the 20th floor of the hotel—offering a panoramic view of the city and a truly unique Italian fine dining experience. Most recently, the hotel unveiled its latest F&B hotspot, Legends, a game-changing upscale sports lounge, featuring a stadium-like screen, as well as F1 pods, pool tables, golf simulators, and a live DJ. The menu features signature beverages and California-inspired cuisine.

World Travel Awards was established in 1993 to acknowledge, reward, and celebrate excellence across all key sectors of the travel, tourism, and hospitality industries. Today, the World Travel Awards brand is recognized globally as the ultimate hallmark of industry excellence.

-Ends-

Press contacts:

Meg Connolly Communications: RitzCarlton@mcc-pr.com

Simon Neggers: simon.neggers@marriott.com

Erica Flint: erica.flint@marriott.com

About The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, LLC

The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C., of Chevy Chase, MD., part of Marriott International, Inc., currently operates more than 100 hotels in 30 countries and territories. For more information or reservations, visit the company web site at www.ritzcarlton.com, for the latest company updates, visit news.ritzcarlton.com and to join the live conversation, use #RCMemories and follow along on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). The Ritz-Carlton is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the new name of Marriott’s travel program replacing Marriott Rewards®, The Ritz- Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest® (SPG). The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including earning points toward free hotel stays and nights toward Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.marriott.com.

About Marriott International, Inc.

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 7,000 properties in 30 leading hotel brands spanning 131 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company now offers one travel program, Marriott Bonvoy™, replacing Marriott Rewards®, The Ritz-Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest®(SPG). For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.