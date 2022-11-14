After the remarkable success an IPO that attracted a strong participation from all segments of investors, The Pearl REIF was successfully listed on the MSX on 14 November 2022 under the ticker PRFD.

Speaking at the listing ceremony, Chairman of The Pearl REIF, Wahbi Al Riyami said, “The Pearl REIF offered a compelling and rare opportunity which was well appreciated by the investor community and members of the public. We are extremely pleased with the overwhelming response. I would like to take this opportunity to extend our thanks to the Promoters, IPO partners, collecting agents, brokerages, analysts and all those who subscribed to the IPO. Our sincere thanks to CMA, MCD and MSX for their continued support.”

Aown Abbas Al Bahrani, Deputy Chairman of the Pearl REIF and Director of Public Markets at OIA, said, “This is a proud moment for the promoters OIA and its subsidiary Omantel as it marks an important milestone in the successful journey of The Pearl REIF. We welcome all new shareholders into The Pearl REIF family.”

The units opened strongly at Bzs 115.

Oman Investment Authority (OIA) and its subsidiary, Omantel are the promoters of The Pearl REIF. Sohar International is the Investment Manager and also the Issue Manager for the IPO.

