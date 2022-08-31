The compact SUV is a regional and global success, and the new design will continue its success story

The new model is scheduled to arrive in September at a starting price of AED89,999 (excluding VAT)

The T-Roc comes equipped with Volkswagen’s 1.4TSI engine, that delivers 150 HP of power and 250 Nm of torque and use only 6.3 litres of fuel for 100Km

United Arab Emirates: Volkswagen Middle East’s charismatic crossover, the T-Roc, receives a facelift and will launch in the region in September at a starting price of AED89,999 (excluding VAT). The T-Roc has sold over 1 million units globally, and first launched in the Middle East last year as the first compact SUV to enter the market by the German brand. Majoring in style, progressive design, and versatility, the T-Roc has quickly become a firm favourite in the Middle East. The new T-Roc will launch with a fresh design, innovative assistance systems and upgraded digital services, showcasing Volkswagen’s focus on software-oriented mobility and continuing the model’s success story.

The new T-Roc will come in three trim lines – Life, the entry-level package, Style, for those looking for an upgraded design and technological experience, and R-Line, for those seeking additional performance.

All trim lines of the new T-Roc come with a 1.4-litre turbocharged stratified injection technology (TSI) engine that generates 110kW/150 HP and boasts a torque of 250 Nm paired with an 8-speed gearbox. The 2023 T-Roc is the most fuel-efficient model in the Volkswagen Middle East line-up, with fuel consumption of 6.3 litres/100km on urban and highway roads., Thanks to the new T-Roc’s turbocharging and direct injection, drivers enjoy maximum torque at low rpm.

Technology is at the heart of the new T-Roc. All trim lines are equipped with a digital cockpit, wireless app connect, navigation, rear and front parking sensors, and park and lane change assist (blind spot monitor) as standard, with the option to include adaptive cruise control. Demonstrating the brand’s commitment to safety, the new T-Roc also comes with an emergency assistance system that is designed to control the vehicle if the driver is not able do so. As soon as the sensors detect no steering, braking or acceleration activity, the system activates various escalations. As a first step, the system will attempt to wake the driver through steering jerks and will conclude by initiating an emergency stop.

The T-Roc has been redesigned on the exterior and interior. The new interior includes refined surfaces, distinctive seams, and a modern dash with a tablet-like infotainment display. The leather multifunction steering wheel also comes standard, making it easier for drivers to access the vehicle’s intuitive control system. The sharpened exterior with LED headlights, darkened rear lights, five new paint colours and newly designed 16 and 19-inch alloy wheel options make the new T-Roc unmistakably striking, and provides customers more opportunity to customise their car.

Victor Dalmau, Managing Director of Volkswagen Middle East, said: “The Volkswagen T-Roc offers customers a compact SUV with market-leading design, technology, and safety through intuitive systems. Since its launch in the region in 2021, the model has performed well, and we are excited about launching the new facelifted edition that promises to deliver on style and innovation.”

To find out more about Volkswagen’s popular models and prices in your market and to contact your local dealership, please visit www.volkswagen-me.com

* In line with UAE regulations, all T-Roc models sold in the UAE come equipped with eCall technology allowing a call to be placed on behalf of a driver in case of an emergency or a serious road accident.

*Prices vary depending on the model specifications and market per market