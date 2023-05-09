Dubai: SUBSCRIBE ME, a groundbreaking car subscription platform transforming the industry, launched on the 2nd of May at the Arabian Travel Market 2023 in the presence of Michel Ayat, chief executive officer of AW Rostamani Group - Automotive; Sanaa Ouahmane, director of AWR Mobility; dignitaries; SUBSCRIBE ME team members; and visitors. Offering an unmatched digital experience, this customer-centric app will provide unparalleled freedom, accessibility, and convenience to drive the car of your dreams in the UAE from a diverse fleet and enjoy complete transparency with SUBSCRIBE ME’s adaptive subscription model.

Customers can download the app in just minutes and embark on a thrilling journey tailored to their unique preferences. Choose from an impressive array of vehicles across segments, all while enjoying crystal-clear pricing with no hidden fees, long-term commitments, or bank loans.

Embrace the freedom to swap cars with ease and indulge in the peace of mind that comes with dealer-maintained vehicles across the entire fleet. SUBSCRIBE ME’s all-encompassing service package covers insurance, maintenance, car servicing, road assistance, pick-up, and delivery, allowing you to focus on the drive ahead.

As a part of the AWR Mobility division of AW Rostamani, the company leverages the group’s wealth of knowledge and expertise to provide customers with an unparalleled experience. By forging strategic partnerships with car dealers and rental companies, SUBSCRIBE ME amplifies its reach and expands its target audiences, creating a robust network of collaborators. A soon-to-be trailblazer in the automotive industry, SUBSCRIBE ME proudly supports the UAE and Dubai governments’ commitment to excellence, innovation, and digitalisation.

Get ready for the ultimate fusion of style, convenience, and flexibility with SUBSCRIBE ME. To learn more about and begin your car subscription journey, download the app from the App Store and Google Play or visit https://www.subscribeme.ae/.