Munich: Central to this reinterpretation is the BMW i7. The all-electric luxury sedan is a fully integrated member of the model family and clearly demonstrates how an exclusive driving experience and the ultimate feeling of on-board wellbeing can be combined with an unwavering commitment to sustainability. The new BMW 7 Series now offers a choice of combustion engines, plug­in hybrid systems and all-electric drive for the first time ever. The Middle East will welcome the following models soon:

A symbol of innovative strength and a milestone in the current model offensive.

The new BMW 7 Series incorporates a modern style that focuses on the essentials in its exterior and interior design. The front-end design for BMW vehicles in the luxury segment is dominated by features that are typical of the brand, but a clear distinction is maintained between these models and the others in the BMW range. Innovative features such as the BMW Theatre Screen, the multi-sensory vehicle experience BMW iDrive with the latest generation of BMW Operating System 8, plus the BMW Curved Display and the Manoeuvre Assistant for automated parking and manoeuvring, highlight the progressive character of the luxury sedan.

The world premiere of the new BMW 7 Series in April 2022 and its global market launch starting in November 2022 are the key milestones in the brand's current model offensive in the luxury segment.

New BMW 7 Series plays a distinct role in helping to achieve the sustainability goals.

The new BMW 7 Series range makes its own individual contribution to efforts to reduce the ecological footprint throughout the product lifecycle. Since February 2021, the BMW Group has been procuring aluminium manufactured in the United Arab Emirates with the help of solar power. Electricity generated in a vast solar park located in the desert outside Dubai is used for producing the lightweight metal. The quantity of aluminium acquired that has been produced using solar power covers nearly half the annual requirements of the light metal foundry at BMW Group Plant Landshut, whose output includes the casings for the latest-generation electric motors fitted in the BMW i7.

Exterior design: A new dimension in presence, expressive power and exclusivity.

The powerfully expressive design features for the exterior of the new BMW 7 Series authentically reflect its central product attributes and the associated on-board experience. The vertically prominent front end, with the combination of the illuminated BMW kidney grille standing dominant as its centrepiece and two-piece split headlight units, give the new 7 Series a forceful and highly distinctive presence.

Interior and equipment: exceptional travelling comfort in an innovative feel-good ambience.

The design of the interior also reflects the balance between driving dynamics and travelling comfort that marks out the BMW 7 Series in its latest generation. With the BMW Curved Display fully digital screen grouping, additional My Modes, the all-new BMW Interaction Bar and the newly designed gear selector, the cockpit represents an invitation to enjoy concentrated driving pleasure.

The lounge-like atmosphere in the second row of seats is elevated to extraordinary heights both by the extra spaciousness on offer and, most prominently, by innovations like the BMW Theatre Screen and upgraded comfort seats with optional reclining function.

Two BMW M model based on the new BMW 7 Series.

The new BMW 7 Series model range worldwide will expand to include two BMW M models equipped with electrified drive systems. The new BMW M760e xDrive has an output of 571 hp and torque of 800 Nm and will debut next year. The future flagship model, the new BMW i7 M70 xDrive will have an all-electric drive system with two motors - on the front and rear axle - and will be available later in 2023. It generates an output over 600 hp and a maximum torque of more than 1,000 Nm. The most powerful BMW model ever registered for road use accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in under 4.0 seconds.

Unique digital experience with the new vehicle experience BMW iDrive and BMW Operating System 8.

The new BMW 7 Series offers customers the new multi-sensory vehicle experience BMW iDrive with the latest generation of BMW Operating System 8. With the fully digital BMW Curved Display, the innovative BMW Interaction Bar, the enhanced capabilities of the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant - plus additional My Modes, the latest version of the BMW Head-Up Display, and the Augmented View function available for the first time on the information display behind the steering wheel - intuitive dialogue between the driver and vehicle has reached a new level.

Passengers in the rear are greeted by a unique entertainment offering in the form of the new BMW Theatre Screen - a 31.3-inch panoramic display in 32:9 format with 8K resolution which extends downwards from the roof and transforms the second row of seats into an exclusive private cinema on wheels. The driver and front passenger can also use YouTube video-on-demand streaming on the control display for the first time.

Unmatched in-car entertainment with BMW Theatre Screen and Amazon Fire TV.

One of the main highlights of the equipment options available for the new BMW 7 Series is the BMW Theatre Screen with Amazon Fire TV built-in. This includes a 31.311 BK touchscreen display with Bowers & Wilkins surround sound system with optional in-seat exciters, built-in touch screen remotes in the door panels (BMW Touch Command), and an automated rear shade system that closes when the BMW Theatre Screen is turned on.

The following models will be launched in the Middle East soon:

BMW i7 xDrive60: Battery electric vehicle, 400kW/544hp, 745 Nm, 0-100 km/h in 4.7 seconds, 240 km/h top speed, two-stage single-speed transmission with fixed ratio.

BMW 735i: Inline 6 cylinders, mild hybrid (48V), BMW TwinPower Turbo, 210kW/286hp, 425 Nm, 0-100 km/h in 6.7 seconds, eight-speed Steptronic transmission.

BMW 740i: Inline 6 cylinders, mild hybrid (48V), BMW TwinPower Turbo, 280kW/380hp, 540 Nm, 0-100 km/h in 5.4 seconds, 250 km/h top speed, eight-speed Steptronic transmission.

BMW 760i xDrive: V8, mild hybrid (48V), BMW TwinPower Turbo, 400kW/544hp, 750 Nm, 0-100 km/h in 4.2 seconds, 250 km/h top speed, eight-speed Steptronic transmission.

The BMW Group

With its four brands BMW, MINI, Rolls-Royce and BMW Motorrad, the BMW Group is the world’s leading premium manufacturer of automobiles and motorcycles and also provides premium financial and mobility services. The BMW Group production network comprises 31 production and assembly facilities in 15 countries; the company has a global sales network in more than 140 countries.

In 2021, the BMW Group sold over 2.5 million passenger vehicles and more than 194,000 motorcycles worldwide. The profit before tax in the financial year 2021 was € 16.1 billion on revenues amounting to € 111.2 billion. As of 31 December 2021, the BMW Group had a workforce of 118,909 employees.

The success of the BMW Group has always been based on long-term thinking and responsible action. The company set the course for the future at an early stage and consistently makes sustainability and efficient resource management central to its strategic direction, from the supply chain through production to the end of the use phase of all products.

