The National Security Services Company (SAFE), owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), today signed a sponsorship contract with Saudi Arabian Club Al Ittihad for a period of three years that includes mutual commercial and marketing rights between the two parties. This agreement comes to reflect the integration of the security sector with sports in line with the objectives of the Saudi Vision 2030 and will contribute to supporting both parties to upgrade the two sectors, to keep on the continuous success, and provide a unique opportunity to enrich communication with fans and beneficiaries.

The CEO of The National Security Services Company (SAFE), Mr. Turki bin Matooq Al-Thonayan, said: "We are pleased to sponsor Al-Ittihad Club and support its successful journey in the sports sector, and as a security company that aims to contribute to achieving the objectives of the quality of life initiative, including supporting the sport sector in the Kingdom, which contributes to achieving the objectives of the Saudi Vision 2030, and we believe that this sponsorship comes as an effective way to support a distinguished club, and raise the fans quality of life, which is part of (SAFE) initiatives to support and sponsor sports activities in Saudi Arabia and support national initiatives.".

On the other hand, the CEO of Al Ittihad Club, Mr. Abdulwahab bin Ahmed Abed, said: "We are proud to be sponsored by the National Security Services Company (SAFE) as they are a trusted partner in the Kingdom for the private security sector to enhance its support for the sport sector and the quality of life initiative in the Kingdom in line with our goals and values, and we look forward to this sponsorship achieving more successes."

The sponsorship between the National Security Services Company (SAFE) and Al Ittihad Club officially kicks off at the beginning of the next season.

About the National Security Services Company (SAFE):

The National Security Services Company (SAFE) was established in 2019 to uplift the security sector by providing high quality, integrated, and specialized security services to raise the standards and image of the security sector in the Kingdom, diversify the economy, and enable new sectors to contribute to achieving the Saudi Vision 2030. The company's business model, organizational structure, and culture are customer-centric, and this approach influences all its professional work and support programs for the community. This unique spirit and strong leadership are the foundations on which the company's success is built, along with helping it achieve growth across the country, including in diversified business sectors, within a short period of time.

(SAFE) has been able to establish relationships with more than 15 partners, enter into agreements with more than 42 customers, and provide security solutions services to nine different sectors over the past three years since its inception. The National Security Services Company (SAFE) participated in the Qatar 2022 World Cup, Formula 1, and was also a security partner in the Saudi Games. The company has also expanded into the Gulf region and plans to expand its services to reach more international countries. For more information about the company, you can visit its website: https://safesecurity.sa

About Al Ittihad Club:

Al-Ittihad Club is the first sports club in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia after it was founded in 1927 in the city of Jeddah, to then launch in the sky of glory and championships and be a well-known public popularity, and is considered one of the most successful clubs at the local and continental levels, as the club is characterized by having won the AFC Champions League twice in a row in 2004 and 2005. For more information about the club, you can visit its website: https://ittihadclub.sa

